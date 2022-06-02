F-35 Lightnings Hover Over USS Tripoli Like Some Alien Spacecraft on Attack Runs

The F-35 Lightning is no stranger to us here on autoevolution, as it is routinely featured in this or that media release coming from the U.S. military. Most of the time, we’re talking about the Air Force (USAF) variant of the plane, the F-35A. That’s an amazing machine, of course, but you don't see it do something that makes the F-35B an even more impressive machine: short vertical takeoffs and landings (SVTOL).
Designed for use by the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC), the F-35B had its first SVTOL test all the way back in 2010, and has been at it ever since.
To be able to do that, the plane uses power generated by its engine, sent directly downward through a swiveling jet pipe that rotates 95 degrees in 2.5 seconds. Backed by additional lift fans, the plane generates 40,000 pounds of vertical thrust, enough to allow it to land or take off without problems.
Also, with a little work, some degree of hovering is also possible, and that is when the sight of the supersonic F-35 floating in the air is truly spectacular. But what happens when you have more of them doing that at the same time?
Well, that’s probably when you get the feeling you’re about to witness an alien invasion. Like you can see in the video below, some one minute in.
The clip was released on the first day of June by the U.S. Navy, and shows flight operations on the deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7). The planes belong to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, and are seen here in all sorts of instances, from resting on the deck to taking off and landing.
The most impressive scene, of course, is that which shows two of them hovering at the same time, both getting ready to land.
