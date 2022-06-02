F-35 Lightnings Hover Over USS Tripoli Like Some Alien Spacecraft on Attack Runs

The F-35 Lightning is no stranger to us here on autoevolution, as it is routinely featured in this or that media release coming from the U.S. military. Most of the time, we’re talking about the Air Force (USAF) variant of the plane, the F-35A. That’s an amazing machine, of course, but you don't see it do something that makes the F-35B an even more impressive machine: short vertical takeoffs and landings (SVTOL).

6 photos