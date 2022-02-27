F-35 Lightning II Looks All Serene Heading for Asia’s Largest Airshow

Last week, between February 15 and February 18, the Singapore Airshow took place in the vicinity of the Changi Air Base in the region. We’re talking about a mammoth event (in fact, Asia’s and the Pacific’s largest of its kind) that takes place every two years, and brings together both civilian and military parties with an interest in aviation.
This year’s numbers are not out yet, but to give you a sense of how big the show is, we’ll use the data from 2020, as provided by the organizers. Back then, just as the world was beginning to understand there was a global health crisis going on, over 30,000 people attended, witnessing products being displayed on the ground or in the air by some 930 companies coming from 45 countries.
Just like back then, this year's event was the perfect opportunity for everybody to show off their latest goodies. On the civilian front, for instance, Boeing made a spectacle with an almost aerobatic flight of the 777X. When it comes to the military, there was no shortage of beasts, including the American-made F-35 Lightning II.
This year, the U.S. military took part in the event “by providing aerial demonstrations and static aircraft to demonstrate commitment and enhance partnerships with Singapore.” The photo we have here shows one of these planes, an F-35A, as it was flying toward Singapore, looking peaceful and content.
The pic was snapped on February 11 over the Pacific Ocean and shows a plane deployed with the 356th Fighter Squadron, headquartered at the Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. It’s the same unit we’ve talked about back in January, when one of their planes was photographed over Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Japan.
This new image was snapped from inside a KC-46A Pegasus, belonging to the 77th Aerial Refueling Squadron.
