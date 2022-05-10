F-35 Lightning Has Doctor Strange Vibes, Looks Like It Sneaks In From the Multiverse

More on this:

1 Vintage Fighter Aircraft in Missing Man Formation Is the Proper Nod to Those Lost in WWII

2 F-35 Lightnings Fly Like They Mean Business, Can You See That Pilot Wave?

3 F-16 Fighting Falcon Comes in for a Refuel and a Close-Up, Nails Both

4 B-52 Stratofortress Droppings Come in the Form of F-16 Fighting Falcons and F-4 Phantoms

5 F-35 Lightning Gets Vapor Skirt, Still Looks Like a Killer