F-35 Lightning Has Doctor Strange Vibes, Looks Like It Sneaks In From the Multiverse

This past weekend, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” hit theaters across America with the full force of good-old blockbusters. $185 million headed Disney’s way on the opening weekend, making the flick, according to CNN, “the 11th biggest opening in domestic box office history.”
This Doctor Strange is the strangest of all, as it takes countless other universes and mixes them together into something that requires quite the effort to properly understood, at least occasionally.
The flick has countless instances of things popping into our world from Strange knows, where and making a mess of things. And it’s exactly such an instance of worlds blending that the image of an F-35 Lightning II coming out from inside a cloud of vapor conjured up in my head.
This surreal scene took place during The Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, held in late April for the first time since 2017. It was witnessed by many of the over half a million people who were there, and one of them was inspired enough to snap the beast as it was emerging its alternate reality.
The frightening instance the Lightning finds itself in is actually the result of several factors conspiring, including a slightly overcast sky, the angle of the shot, and the presence of a vapor cone around the waist of the fifth-generation fighter jet.
The F-35 is part of the demo team dedicated to this particular airplane and was probably flown during this maneuver by Major Kristin Wolfe, the pilot and commander of the team, and an aviator used to making such maneuvers and summoning vapor cones.
The next outing of this crew is scheduled for this weekend, at the Travis Air Force Base in California. We expect stunning instances of the plane to come our way from there too, so if you’re into incredible images of military airplanes and strange associations, keep watching our Photo of the Day section.
