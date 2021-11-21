F-35 Lightning Flying Subsonic Is How Fighter Pilots Chill at Work

There are so many amazing images showing military hardware in action that we had to dedicate an entire section to them in recent months. Photo of the Day is how we call it, and it's the place where you’ll find wallpaper-like images of military machines, such as the one we have here.
This pic, the latest entry in the said section, was recently released by the U.S. Air Force, and shows one of the most modern aircraft currently in service, the fifth-generation F-35A Lightning ll. And it’s a plane we’ve featured before - as in, not necessarily its family, but this exact winged beast.
This is the F-35 Maj. Kristin Wolfe, the leader of the plane’s demo team, has been flying for a while now. Over the past year, we’ve seen it doing a dedication pass, a weapons bay pass, banking, flying together with the P-51 Mustang Val-Halla, and even buzzing the CN Tower in Toronto.
Quite a busy year, then, for the extraordinary pair, but as all good things in life do, the year is coming to an end, slowing crawling to a close. As if to sign off on 2021 with a bang, we’re now looking at the same human-machine combo seemingly flying off into the distance, cruising at subsonic speeds.
We know it’s going subsonic because the U.S. Air Force said so when it released the image not long ago. The pic shows the F-35 and its pilot back at the end of September, as they were flying over the over Mather Airport in California during the local Capital Airshow.
For what it’s worth, this is one of the most serene instances we’ve seen this particular F-35 in. We get the clear, blue Californian sky, the sun setting somewhere in front of the plane, and the man-made beast enjoying all of that - an environment perfectly suited for chlling.
This is the F-35 Maj. Kristin Wolfe, the leader of the plane’s demo team, has been flying for a while now. Over the past year, we’ve seen it doing a dedication pass, a weapons bay pass, banking, flying together with the P-51 Mustang Val-Halla, and even buzzing the CN Tower in Toronto.
Quite a busy year, then, for the extraordinary pair, but as all good things in life do, the year is coming to an end, slowing crawling to a close. As if to sign off on 2021 with a bang, we’re now looking at the same human-machine combo seemingly flying off into the distance, cruising at subsonic speeds.
We know it’s going subsonic because the U.S. Air Force said so when it released the image not long ago. The pic shows the F-35 and its pilot back at the end of September, as they were flying over the over Mather Airport in California during the local Capital Airshow.
For what it’s worth, this is one of the most serene instances we’ve seen this particular F-35 in. We get the clear, blue Californian sky, the sun setting somewhere in front of the plane, and the man-made beast enjoying all of that - an environment perfectly suited for chlling.