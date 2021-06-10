This 1,000-Ton Crane Is What Gets the Massive SpaceX Starship Erect

F-35 Lightening Lands for the First Time Aboard the Royal Navy’s Newest Warship

Two symbols of the Royal military power, one in the air and one at sea, had their first historic encounter – the F-35 Lightening made its debut aboard HMS Prince of Wales, the Royal Navy’s newest aircraft carrier. 7 photos



This is a big deal because of the strategic significance. The



The 65,000-ton warship is built with 2 powerful lifts, which can carry the load of 2 F-35 jets or 350 sailors. Like all ships in the



After meeting HMS Queen Elizabeth at sea for the time, at the end of the Strike Warrior exercise, HMS Prince of Wales continued its trial period, which will last until the end of this year.



The crews of both the aircraft and the ship were honored to be the first to experience this collaboration, which marks the beginning of countless future operations at sea. During the recent Sea Acceptance Trials, off the south coast of England, HMS Prince of Wales had to demonstrate its ability to receive the F-35s, launch them, and also maintain near-continuous air operations. Both the first landing and first take-off were conducted with precision and confidence, by the F-35 Lightening, after the ship maneuvered into position.This is a big deal because of the strategic significance. The aircraft 's landing shows that the ship is ready for her upcoming missions, demonstrating that the Royal Navy now has 2 operational aircraft carriers, which can be deployed at the same time. This is a huge achievement for any military force and few are able to reach such an impressive carrier strike capability. Now, with HMS Prince of Wales at sea, Britain has reaffirmed its role as one of the leading maritime powers in the world.The 65,000-ton warship is built with 2 powerful lifts, which can carry the load of 2 F-35 jets or 350 sailors. Like all ships in the Queen Elizabeth class, it can also accommodate a Chinook helicopter in its hangar, and her deck is big enough to receive 36 F-35B aircraft. Just like HMS Queen Elizabeth, Prince of Wales is the most powerful surface warship that was ever built for the Royal Navy and, together, they are Britain's flagships for the next half of century.After meeting HMS Queen Elizabeth at sea for the time, at the end of the Strike Warrior exercise, HMS Prince of Wales continued its trial period, which will last until the end of this year.

