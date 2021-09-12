F-35 Joins Two F-16s to Feed Over Alaska, They Make for the Perfect Screensaver Shot

You don’t have to be a military hardware enthusiast to decorate whatever screens you happen to use on a daily basis with tanks, aircraft and boats. It’s human nature, I guess, to be impressed with these imposing machines, and most of us feel the need to celebrate that from time to time by pinning images of military gear within the eye’s reach.
And it’s not even all that difficult to find an image capable of impressing us. The difficult part is choosing the right photo to express whatever state of mind we’re in at a given moment. And here’s another, amazing pic to make that choice even more difficult.
What you’re looking at are some of the most modern fighter planes in the world. Closest to us is the mighty F-35A Lightning II, the Mach 1.6-capable machine presently described by its maker, Lockheed Martin, as the most advanced fighter jet in the world.
Accompanying it in the background are two F-16 Fighting Falcons, two fine examples of one of the oldest and most widespread military aircraft in service.
All three airplanes are deployed with the Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska, and are seen here as they fly over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex in late July.
They were taking part in an air refueling operation that also involved an Alaska Air National Guard KC-135R Stratotanker, not seen in this photo, and were captured from another aircraft by one of the U.S. Air Force’s staff sergeants.
In fact, it’s these aerial refueling ops that have created some of the most exciting images of military airplanes flying, as it seems Air Force personnel is always trigger-happy, at least as far as cameras are concerned, the shoot the perfect image - you can get a taste of what that means in the Photo of the Day section of our website.
