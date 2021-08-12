F-16 Fighting Falcons Lurking in the Dark Look Peaceful, They’re Anything But

It’s old, but it can more than hold its ground, and look fabulous as it does so. The F-16 Fighting Falcon, one of the most widespread and experienced fighter planes in the world, has been the star of countless fights across the planet, but also more peaceful moments, beautifully represented by the main photo of this article.
You’re looking at an image captured by Senior Airman Taylor Crul in mid-July and published last week by the U.S. Air Force. It shows two Fighting Falcons, deployed with the 121st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, as they are peacefully cruising at dusk (or dawn, we’re not told) in what seems as the most serene posture one could ever capture these killing machines in.
The planes are flying over an undisclosed location in either Iraq or Syria, being part of the fleet supporting Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve against ISIS. And regardless of whether they hit some enemy positions or not, even the silhouette of these planes points to their killer abilities.
Nicknamed Viper by its pilots, the F-16 has been in service since the mid-1970s. It is one of most widespread airplanes in times of peace, with over 4,500 of them made, and deployed in the service of 25 countries around the world.
As with any military machine, the F-16 comes in a number of variants that generally share capabilities. That means a top speed of Mach 2, a range of 2,620 miles (4,217 km), and an incredible punch coming in the form of guns, rockets, missiles, and a wide range of other targeting systems, decoys, and drop tanks.
Deployed by the U.S. military, the F-16 took part in a number of wars, including in Iraq, Libya, and Syria. The plane is scheduled to remain in service with the USAF at least until 2025.
