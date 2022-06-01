F-16 Fighting Falcon Lands for Training, Looks Loaded for War

Training is the cornerstone of any properly done job, when its time comes. We’re taught that ever since we’re kids, but most of us kind of lose sight of it as we get older. For those who end up being in the military though, training never really goes away - in fact, that's kind of their job.
If you’re in the loop with military news, then you must know that two main topics dominate the landscape, and none of them is actual war. The first would be the procurement and development of new weapons and machines, and the other the unending flood of information coming from military exercises being conducted around the world throughout the year.
America seems to be the most active on this front, and not only does it practice the art of war on its own, but also draws in others, the allied nations, as it tries to keep everybody in tip top shape in case the worst comes to pass, especially given the ongoing war in Ukraine.
The Air Force in particular is very happy to share info and pics about what it is up to, and today’s Photo of the Day is no exception.
It shows an F-16 Fighting Falcon deployed with the 14th Fighting Squadron presently stationed at the Misawa Air Base in Japan. The plane is seen coming in to land at Yokota Air Base in the same country, looking for a make-believe fight against adversaries during the Agile Combat Employment training exercise conducted there at the beginning of May.
The exercise required the 35th Fighter Wing training alongside the 374th Airlift Wing “to protect U.S. interests in the Pacific, defend Japan, and deter adversaries through presence, readiness, and ability to project agile combat air power.”
As you can clearly see, even when training Air Force pilots like to fly fully loaded with missiles and external fuel tanks.
