F-15E Strike Eagle Poses in Secret Southwest Asia Location, Sunset Makes for Epic Shot

A few short years ago, we started filling our Photo of the Day section with images of U.S. Air Force (USAF) machines. We’ve decided to go down this road for several reasons, including the fact that, as a general rule, America’s aviators are not only fearsome warriors, but also skilled photographers, and the USAF makes no secret of that.
In time, we’ve seen pretty much all of the country’s airborne assets in incredible stances and surroundings, and on multiple occasions, we were simply left in awe at the beauty of fighter jets, aerial transports, or flying tankers in action.
The pic we have here pretty much tops them all, though, both in simplicity and magnificence. And it's even more stunning on account of the fact we don’t know much about what we’re seeing.
The pic, captured in mid-July and recently released by the Air Force, shows an F-15E Strike Eagle deployed with an undisclosed unit getting ready for flight. The Strike Eagle is that member of the F-15 family introduced in 1988 as an air-to-ground attack aircraft, of which just a little over 200 are in service at the time of writing.
The plane is on the deck of a secret air base somewhere in Southwest Asia, getting ready, judging by the setting Sun that helps make this instance frozen in time look even more astonishing, for a night-time mission. Flying at night, but also in all weather conditions, is what the Strike Eagle does with ease, thanks to the two-person crew and the avionics fitted onto the plane to help them.
While we’ll probably never know what this particular Eagle was up to when the pic was snapped, or where, the plane and the setting Sun watching over it before setting off in harm’s way seem like the perfect feature for this Saturday’s Photo of the Day pick, so here you have it.
