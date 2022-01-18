Extremely Rare, Pre-WW2 Frazer Nash BMWs Discovered in Seemingly Abandoned Barn

Rediscovering a classic car that's been parked for decades in a garage is quite spectacular if you're into oldtimers, but finding a pair of extremely rare vehicles in what seems to be an abandoned barn is beyond belief.
The footage you're about to see below was shot somewhere in the U.K. YouTube barn-find hunter "IMSTOKZE" did not disclose the exact location, but the description mentions an "empty disused roadside garage" and "outbuildings that were quite run down and in need of repair."
The place didn't seem all that interesting at first beyond "an old vintage skeleton of a vehicle," but things took an unexpected turn when he found a barn with a couple of pre-WW2 BMWs in it.
The badge on one of the cars and the fact that they were found on British soil suggest that they're actually Frazer Nash BMWs, but they're just as rare as the real deal, albeit not quite as valuable.
If you're not familiar with the partnership, Frazer Nash imported, assembled, and sold BMWs in the United Kingdom from 1934 to 1939. BMW's lineup at the time included the 320 series, which spawned the 327 touring coupe, the 326 sedan, and the 321 compact, among other nameplates.
Both cars found here seem to be two-door 327 models based on their overall shapes and engine hood layout, but it's difficult to tell 100% from the footage. Interestingly enough though, while the blue one has a "Frazer Nash BMW" badge, the two-tone car showcases BMW-only emblems.
The 327 broke cover in 1937 and remained in production until 1941. BMW reportedly built almost 2,000 of them until World War 2 put an end to manufacturing at the Eisenach plant. The Germans offered two engines, one rated at 55 horsepower for the regular model and one good for 79 horses in the higher-performance 327/28 model. The latter shared the 2.0-liter inline-six with the iconic 328 sports car.
Unfortunately, there's absolutely no information as to why these cars are here, but whoever owns the seemingly abandoned property has a couple of cool and very rare vehicles on his/her hands. A pair of classic cars that need to hit the road and show themselves to the world.
But it's not just BMWs here. The video shows a couple of vintage Norton bikes, an old Triumph, and a dozen European classics built from the 1960s to the 1980s. There's also a mysterious Land Rover 110 parked in a crowded garage. It's all dusty on the surface, but it appears to be in excellent condition. Either restored or driven for a short time and then put into storage.
But the pre-WW2 Bimmers remain the most interesting cars parked here and I'd love to know more about them. If any of you nice folks from the U.K. know anything about this place, do let me know in the comments section below.
