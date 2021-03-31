Extravagant, Exotic Flying Dragon Yacht Could Be Yours for a Cool $8.5 Million

Meet the Flying Dragon yacht. It is a Regale series, 45-meter flybridge yacht that showcases some of the most luxurious interiors ever seen in a vessel this size. But, before you get to know the Dragon it would help to understand a bit about its creators.
The builder and naval architect for this ship is famed Italian Sea Group member, Admiral. During the 1950s, Admiral hit the market with wooden yachts under the brand name Arcobaleno Super, which then became President, and finally, in 1966, the first Admiral was launched.
Since then, the company has been responsible for wooden vessels as well as aluminum and steel ships, always maintaining high-speed performance and safety. In 2011, Admiral was acquired by The Italian Sea Group to broaden an already massive portfolio with a brand that is recognized the world over.
The Flying Dragon is one of those vessels that’s full of one-of-a-kind features. Even if you see it for the first time here on autoevolution, the next time you spot this vessel in a port you’ll know exactly what it is you’re looking at—that recognizable dragon tattooed across the side of the hull will let you know.
Starting from the top of the ship, I'd like to attract your attention to the massive flybridge and lounge. It is one of the main features that sets this vessel apart from others you may have seen. At the front, you can have a seat as the captain of this ship or as a passenger.
deck, guests will find nothing less than pure relaxation and style. A covered lounging area, just perfect for an alcoholic sip, sits under the shade of a massive superstructure. Further aft, a jacuzzi is not missing and offers the perfect place to be when cruising into port. A large lounge bed structure fans out in a semi-circle to accommodate at least seven guests.
Underneath this deck, the interior space is prepared with an exterior lounging area, again equipped with lounge pads and coffee tables. As for the interior, I don’t even know where to begin. Since the vessel is somewhat geared towards Asian culture and design, you’ll notice lots of cues that offer a feeling that you just stepped into Chinatown.
Sliding doors with dark wood furniture are balanced with beige upholstery and carpeting. Where a carpet isn’t present, Tabu chocolate parquet floors touch your visual cortex and invite you to step forward into comfort and style. This flooring is best observed in the main lounge that also includes the dining space, where it is “enhanced” by a large decorative wooden panel. Personally, the table is what blows my mind. Just have a look at it!
Speaking of the owner’s loft, it is the most decked area on the Dragon. The bathroom alone includes a white onyx tub and shower, while light blue onyx is used on the walls. The owner also has access to a steam bath set between his and her dressing rooms.
One thing I nearly forgot to mention is a feature found in the hull’s construction. Towards the Dragon's bow, a segment of the hull is set on a hydraulic system allowing a segment of the interior wall to become a platform for an intimate breakfast or drink.
Here’s the thing, this vessel is up for sale; even better, the owner just dropped €700,000 ($820,175 at current exchange rates) off the asking price. But I must warn you, even so, it’s still going for €7,250,000 ($8,494,643 at current exchange rates), so you better have that ready even before you give the broker a call.
As for myself, I'm sure I'll get a glimpse of it on some coastline in the Mediterranean.
