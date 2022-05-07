Extea Cabera Is a Cozy 20-Foot Tiny Home for a Family of Three

One great example is the Extea Cabera, a small house on wheels designed and built by Summit Tiny Homes, a tiny home builder located in British Columbia, Canada. The company has more than a decade of experience in building and designing and has created plenty of constructions over the years that fit the customers' needs.
Extea Cabera is based on their popular 20-ft (6-meter) Point model, a tiny with a modern-rustic style that maximizes space and makes use of every square foot. Following the same principles, Extea Cabera is also stacked with amenities.
It's 8.6 ft (2.6 meters) wide, and it offers 230 sq ft (21.3 sq meters) of living space. That's enough to comfortably accommodate up to three people, thanks to the clever design solutions implemented by the skilled team from Summit.
The house was designed for full-time living, and it comes with all the necessary amenities. As you step inside, you're going to see a cozy ling room on the right. This social area, although a bit smaller than all of the team's Point builds, still offers plenty of space for relaxing.
A U-shaped couch with built-in storage can be converted into a spacious bed, providing an additional sleeping space. Summit added larger windows to this tiny home, allowing natural light to fill up this corner. You'll also find a single bookcase and shelves that offer versatility to this space.
A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which comes complete with all the appliances you'd find in a much bigger home. Some of the features include a farmhouse-style sink, a two-burner induction cooktop, a convection oven, a full-sized refrigerator with freezer, and custom shelving. There are also several drawers, floating shelves for storage, and even a pull-out table for extra counter space.
Above the bathroom is the loft, which can be accessed via a staircase with built-in storage. That's where the washer/dryer combo unit goes. Upstairs, the owners have enough space for a king-sized bed and a dresser. Other features included in this gorgeous tiny home are a ductless AC and heating system and a water heater.
The price for the Extea Cabera starts at $69,000. However, it's worth noting that prices for Summit's models depend upon appliances, finishes, customizations, and materials used. Owners can customize the size of their future house, as well as the trailer type, and choose if they want a loft included. They can also opt to live off-the-grid because the company's tinies come equipped with solar panels and a rainwater collecting system.
So the cost for the Extea Cabera could be more or less – it all comes down to the customer's specific needs. You can check out the clip down below to see what this custom tiny is all about.
