Exploring the Future of Electric Coupe SUVs With Cupra's Tavascan

We all need to prepare ourselves for a new kind of car that blends performance, design, and sustainability in its own unique way. A vehicle that is built around defining conventions. Named the Tavascan, created by the former high-performance subsidiary of Seat, Cupra, now a standalone brand, it is an electric SUV coupe that will drive the company into an exciting all-electric future.
Based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, it will be offered in two versions with varying power and range options. With a distinctive design language and advanced features, it will be Cupra's flagship model and its second fully electric car in the lineup, following the Born, with plans to conquer the market starting next year.
The first model to ever wear the Cupra designation was the Seat Ibiza GTI 16V Cupra, a sporty hatchback based on the second generation of the compact car with a 2.0-liter engine generating 148 horsepower (110 kW) built to celebrate the Seat Ibiza Kit Car, which stormed in rally championships on all continents.
It was followed by the Seat Cordoba Cupra, a sedan version of the Ibiza in a chic two-door form, and the Seat Leon Cupra, a larger hatchback that debuted in 2001 as a Golf GTI competitor. The Cupra models soon became popular among enthusiasts for their performance, handling, affordability, and worth on the racetrack.
In 2018, Cupra became an independent brand from Seat, with its own identity and logo. The first model to be launched under the new brand was the Cupra Ateca, a high-performance SUV that combined a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with 300 horsepower and a four-wheel drive system. It was followed by the Cupra Formentor, a coupé SUV that was the first car designed specifically for the brand.
The brand has ambitious plans to expand its range with more electric models, where the newly-announced Cupra Tavascan takes the prime-time, being closely related to the Tavascan concept car, first shown to the public in 2019 during the Frankfurt Motor Show with which it shares the same bases of the Modular electric drive matrix (MEB) platform as Volkswagen's ID5.
On these premises, on April 21, Cupra held a special event in which they showcased the production-ready variant of the Tavascan, underlined by an emotional acknowledgment from Mr.Wayne Griffiths, the CEO of the company- "In 2019, we had a vision to reinvent electrification: we wanted to show with Tavascan that it's not a vehicle responding to change, but a car that creates it. Back then maybe it was only a dream. Now with the CUPRA Tavascan, our dream comes true."
The front of the Tavascan denotes its unique personality, with a stern and mysterious gaze, featuring a distinctive three-triangle eye signature look of the headlights, accompanied, of course, by cutting-edge lighting functions, such as a Matrix beam. The front fascia of this machine is undoubtedly rooted in performance, with carefully engineered enhanced aerodynamics, with seamless lines that flow into air intakes and also improve thermal attributes.
Developed from the ground up to also be a racetrack slayer, the Tavascan's side profile visually reinforces the vehicle's athletic proportions. The car's "wedged" silhouette stretches like the surfaces of a muscle from the "shark nose" to the tailgate, with the polished black A-pillar completing a panoramic effect similar to a racing driver's visor. Furthermore, the wide range of 19", 20", and 21" machined and forged alloy wheels sweetens the car's menacing character and maximizes all-around efficiency with their aerodynamic covers overseeing proper airflow and reducing turbulence.
To the surprise of many, lighting is a crucial part of the car's outer ambiance, with a few finishing touches being the Cupra logo which illuminates the floor, and the door handle-integrated LEDs.
Not least, the outer body relishes a broad color palette which includes Tavascan Blue, White Silver, Atacama Desert, Urano Grey, Hypernova Red, or Century Bronze Matt. The literally enlighting design approach of the Tavascan blends signature themes with ambitious engineering to gift the strong character of this machine.
Volkswagen's MEB platform combines a set of electric drive systems that are designed to work seamlessly with each other. The Tavascan VZ, which is the top-of-the-range variant, features a dual-motor layout that delivers the greatest dynamic performance. Its rear motor has an output of 286 PS (210kW) and 402 lb-ft (545 Nm) of torque, while the front drive unit "only" delivers 109 PS (80kW) and 99 lb-ft (134 Nm). With a combined power output of 340 PS (250kW), the Tavascan VZ can reach 62 mph (100 kph) in just 5.6 seconds. To help the car be more subdued and perfectly aligned with the driver's mood and expectations, Cupra fitted the Tavascan with selectable driving modes, including Range, Comfort, Performance, CUPRA, Individual, and Traction (in the particular case of the all-wheel drive version).
On that note, the Cupra Tavascan can be equipped with an all-wheel drive system that is powered by a pair of permanently synchronous motors, one integrated above the rear axle, mated to a single-speed transmission with a differential that assists the torque delivery and a second front unit which comes into play when the feedback mechanisms detect the need for applying torque to the front wheels.
The battery of the Tavascan is housed in an aluminum structure, part of the vehicle's body, thus increasing rigidity and not adding unwanted weight to the vehicle. The battery pack uses water-cooled, prismatic lithium-ion cell modules and a complex thermal management system, ensuring peak efficiency under all conditions. Not only that but the Tavascan can be optionally fitted with a heat pump system that can provide heat inside the cabin much more efficiently compared to conventional resistive heating solutions during cold temperatures. Energy recuperation can be further managed by the driver using the regenerative paddle shifts on the steering wheel to switch between four different levels.
Finally, the Cupra Tavascan also has convenient recharging options, which make charging simple and hassle-free. It can add an additional 100km of range in as little as 7 minutes and recharge from 10% to 80% in under half an hour using at least a 135kW charging point. The vehicle can be plugged into both AC and DC charging networks, making it easier to charge at home or on the road. The Cupra Tavascan has taken a massive leap towards revolutionizing electric powertrain technology, which offers an enticing drive experience behind the wheel, whether in an all-wheel or rear-wheel drive setting.
A pair of sporty seats are equipped as standard, while the soon-to-be-available optional CUP Bucket seats will offer a sculpted and supportive seating solution built on a lightweight structure.
Additionally, the CUP Buckets will be available to order in an exclusive selection of colors which include Soul Black, Dark Night, and Enceladus Grey Metallic.
A unique concept of lighting is also present inside the vehicle, with the help of LED technology, creating a subtle theatre from inside that emphasizes the floating elements of the interior. Furthermore, decorative copper accent elements mixed with Soul Black, Deep Plum, or Dark Ice Metal colors for the door molding and central spine add a distinctive contrast throughout the cabin.
Although a modern art piece, the Tavascan interior also offers smart storage options providing enough space for everyone.
The new Human Machine Interface (HMI) provides a customizable and intuitive user experience, with a large touchscreen display that includes up to three configurable widgets as well as integrating the latest Apple CarPlay and Android Auto software. The car also benefits from collaborating with high-fidelity specialist Sennheiser to provide an immersive sound experience, an augmented reality head-up display, and access to online services through CUPRA CONNECT and My CUPRA App, including eCall service for emergencies.
The Cupra Tavascan also boasts some of the most advanced safety features currently available on the market, including Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Side Assist, among others. Additionally, the Car2x system enables the vehicle to anticipate critical situations and take appropriate action, while the augmented reality head-up display system minimizes distraction.
The Tavascan all-electric SUV coupe has generated considerable interest in the European market, but, at the moment, it is not clear whether Cupra will also bring their latest EVs to the US. In case you wonder about the costs associated with this unconventional machine, for example, in the UK, the Tavascan's starting price is estimated to be around £55,000, equivalent to around $68,500, not far from VW's current ID.5 or the upcoming Polestar 4.
Next year, Cupra will also introduce the Terramar plug-in hybrid and the UrbanRebel, an all-electric hatchback positioned just below the Born in its EV range, which shares Volkswagen's ID.2 platform but will feature the same unmistakable Cupra styling. With the launch of the Tavascan, Cupra reinforced its commitment to electrification and sustainability, aiming to provide a range of EVs that should meet a myriad of consumer needs.
Born with Cup Racing in its genes
Cupra is a name synonymous with high-performance machines and motorsport. A Spanish brand in origin, it was born in 1996 as a subsidiary of Seat, which in turn, is owned by Volkswagen Group. The morphology of the term "Cupra" can be broken down into the blending of the words "Cup" and "Racing," further highlighting the brand's heritage in the racing industry.
Striving towards an ambitious all-electric future
The current lineup of Cupra also includes the Cupra Leon, a hatchback and estate version of the Seat Leon with up to 310 horsepower, and the Cupra Born, an electric hatchback based on the Volkswagen ID.3 platform.
An automotive vision becoming a reality
The Tavascan presents itself as a trendsetter for Cupra's future electric vehicles with its bold new design language. The car remains truly faithful to the 2019 concept shown at the Frankfurt Motor Show, its unconventional style and presence translating into an unrestrained reinterpretation of the SUV coupe, boasting an unmistakable never seen before in the segment.
Deep dive into an electrifying performance
The Cupra Tavascan should be able to deliver exceptional performance due to its fine-tuned chassis setup, built on the Volkswagen Group's MEB architecture. The team of engineers in Barcelona employed the modular electric drive matrix to create a robust and intuitive platform that provides a smooth yet highly responsive ride, whether on the highway or blasting through hair-pinned roads. The centrally positioned battery, neatly tucked between the axles, further helps with balancing the weight distribution and improving agility on the pavement.
Inside the Tavascan: Bold, Unconventional, and Ready for the Future
The interior of the Tavascan is a stunning blend of material and technological concepts that create a perfect balance between driver involvement and passenger comfort. The cabin design is inspired by the sculptured exterior lines of the car, with "the central spine" playing a key role in providing a truly unconventional approach as well as a central structural piece. It unites the console body with the dashboard and provides a feeling of lightness that is enhanced by the use of sleek, floating elements.
A comprehensive suite of safety and technology features
The CUPRA Tavascan is a highly connected car that should seamlessly integrate into one's digital life, offering advanced infotainment and connectivity solutions that have been rigorously tested to deliver essential functionality without distracting from the driving experience.
Not least, the Connected Travel Assist feature keeps the vehicle centered in the lane and offers assisted lane changing on motorways. The Tavascan also features a 360º view, Exit Warning, Emergency Assist, Assisted Parking, and Trained Parking, providing drivers with an unbeatable set of assistance options.
