Explorer Is a Dirt-Cheap Camper That Proves It's Not What You Have But What You Do With It

If you're ever in the market for an off-grid habitat, it helps to gauge your purchase based on your budget. But, if you're like me, you're looking for the most bang for buck, and one place we can find the off-grid answers we seek is in Australia.
Yes, Australia has been building an off-grid name for itself for decades. Come to think of it, exploration has always been the name of the game of this country, and in time, they've come to be responsible for some of the most capable and affordable glamping options on the market. I think it has a whole lot to do with the fact that nearly everything is trying to kill you out there.
Well, one team that's been making a name for itself for over 20 years in this industry is Australia's own Marlin Campers. Suppose you've never heard of this crew before. Not a problem at all. You can't be blamed because they only sell their gear in the land down under. But, to really understand what this crew is all about, let's dive into the Explorer, and before we do, let me point out that all Marlin wants from you is no less than $13,000. Sounds promising, but then you have to consider that this price is in Australian Dollars. In reality, $8,600 American is all this bugger is going for. That's the base package, but you can climb as high as $20,000 Australian for an off-road-ready unit. Again, that's the equivalent of $13,200 American. What the actual hell is going on!? Let's find out.
Now, the best way to figure out what your life can be like with an Explorer, it'll help to know a bit about how these machines are built, what sort of features are in store, and above all, just how far you can take one, and all this starts with nothing more than "Australian-milled" steel, whatever that means. Yet, depending on the level of off-road usage you have in mind, Marlin does take the time to beef up certain systems like the suspension, axle, and hitch. To make things easier to understand, I'll stick to the base construction and briefly touch upon the upgrades.
However, this trinket is much more than just a rolling toolbox. The Explorer is equipped with that tent you see unfurled in the image gallery. According to Marlin, even six guests can sleep in the tent and queen bed of the Explorer. Talk about bringing the extended family along. This tent has also seen extensive attention to be able to do much more than just your average canvas.
Each Explorer tent is crafted with insulated canvas to ensure the sun doesn't cook everything inside and is sure to help if you want to control the temperature to some degree. SatProof also provides that canvas and includes their 600+ and 800+ ripstop. It's good against water and mold and even offers UV protection. Oh, according to Marlin, this thing is up and ready in just a couple of minutes, ready to give your kids a safe place to sleep, a place where you can all escape the afternoon sun and even be able to take in the night sky.
Now, as you climb up the price ladder, a few things come into view. You're able to access larger kitchens, hot water, shower system, and LED light kits, and if you really want to go all out, your Explorer will see extensive upgrades, typically in the shape of different chassis construction, suspension, and even solar panels.
But there is something you need to know. If you're a resident from outside Australia, getting your hands on an Explorer is going to be, how do I say this, damn near impossible! Why? Simply because road laws are different in every country, and that directly affects the construction. Hey, it's not all bad news; you can always use the Explorer as inspiration for your commissioned build.
I want you to picture that you've just grabbed one of these babies and are now ready to hit the road with gear, tools, and even food and water. To ensure you have everything you need for your own exploring, a storage space of 1.5 m x 1.2 m (4.9 ft x 3.9 ft) is accessible. A galley slide-out is also integrated into the Explorer's shell but only comes with a standard 60 l (19 gals) water tank. An inverter/charger is also standard. In layman's terms, it won't cost you a lot, but you aren't getting a whole lot either, in terms of systems. Still, it provides a solid base for all your favorite gear.
What does all this amount to? Think about it for a second. You've arrived at that X on your map that no one knows about, and in just a few minutes, you and your family are scurrying around their very own campsite. Sure, the downside is that you'll need to bring along systems you may not own, and that means a bit of extra cash. But, the result is a habitat that has the space to carry your goods and gear, offers a place to rest your head at night, and above all, keeps you alive and safe when the elements are just waiting for their occasion to strike.
