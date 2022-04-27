Explorer Eddie Bauer Edition The Luxurious Flagship of the World's Most Important SUV

SUV

Founded in 1920 in Seattle, Washington, Eddie Bauer Specializes in high-end outdoor apparel in line with its distinctly pacific-northwest-inspired design language. Something that fit the target audience of a big family 4x4 the, like what the very first Ford Explorer turned out to be. The first modern familywas a game-changer for American car buyers, and the Eddie Bauer edition was to be its first Special Edition.In the simplest terms, the original Eddie Bauer Edition Ford Explorer based on the UN46 platform was a cosmetical trim package exclusive to the high-end XLT model. It's often told apart from its standard XLT Cousin by the black plastic grille insert upfront and by the Eddie Bauer logo branding.Admittedly, some Eddie Bauer Explorers of this time period had their front grilles offered in chrome instead, but the outside badging underneth the Explorer name is almost always a prominent feature. Available in a two-door or four-door model derived from the Mazda Navajo, the Eddie Bauer Edition was among the ranks of the Navajo when it earned Motor Trend's Truck of the Year Award in 1991, along with the Explorer by extension. The first time in history this was awarded to an SUV.Also, exclusive to this early edition Eddie Bauer Explorers was a two-tone exterior paint job that forms the second biggest indicator the specimen in question is the Eddie Bauer special edition. All other XLT models sported singular base colors in other cases. All Explorers from this period feature a four-liter Ford Cologne V6 engine. As for axle sizes, Ford used 8.8-inch axles in either a limited-slip differential or open version in these early Explorers, albeit in multiple different ratios.