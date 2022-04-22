autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's 2022 New York Auto Show  LIVE COVERAGE
Car reviews:
 

Exploding Airbag Prompts the Recall of 2015 Chevrolet Traverse, GMC Acadia, Buick Enclave

Home > News > Car Profile
22 Apr 2022, 11:07 UTC ·
In July 2015, following two injury incidents attributed to exploding front driver airbag inflators, the Office of Defects Investigation opened a preliminary evaluation of ARC Automotive. One incident involved a 2002 model year Chrysler Town & Country with a dual-stage inflator, while the other involved a 2004 model year Kia Optima with a single-stage inflator.
Chevrolet Traverse 6 photos
Chevrolet TraverseChevrolet TraverseChevrolet TraverseChevrolet TraverseChevrolet Traverse
Both airbags were manufactured by the tier-two supplier in Knoxville, Tennessee. During the course of the preliminary evaluation, the federal watchdog required ARC Automotive to disclose what other automakers use their airbags. The company was much obliged to answer Hyundai and GM.

Fast forward to July 2016, and the Office of Defects Investigation was informed by Transport Canada of a fatal incident involving a driver airbag rupture in a 2009 model year Hyundai Elantra. Largely the same design as the single-stage airbag used in the aforementioned 2014 Kia Optima, this airbag was manufactured in China. The Elantra for the U.S. market, on the other hand, uses ARC Automotive airbag inflators manufactured stateside.

Next up, General Motor received a claim letter from an attorney representing the owner of a 2015 model year Chevrolet Traverse in November 2021. The claimant alleged that the front driver airbag inflator ruptured during a crash, which is precisely what airbags shouldn’t do in this event. The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit inspected the vehicle in March 2022, and come April, the Safety and Field Action Decision Authority decided to conduct a recall of certain 2015 model year vehicles fitted with this inflator design.

As the headline implies, the previous-generation Chevrolet Traverse is joined by the GMC Acadia and Buick Enclave to the tune of 2,687 vehicles. Dealers will replace the airbag module with a remedy component that hopefully won’t rupture in the case of an airbag deployment. Owner notifications will be mailed on May 30th as per the attached recall report.
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

 Download attachment: 2015 Chevrolet Traverse, GMC Acadia, Buick Enclave recall (PDF)

2015 Chevrolet Traverse recall Chevrolet Traverse safety 2015 GMC Acadia GMC Acadia 2015 Buick Enclave buick enclave
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories