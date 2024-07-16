Expert Exposes Scammers Who Sell Non-Repairable Toyota, but Claim It Can Be Fixed

A car rebuild expert found a damaged Toyota Tundra while browsing the internet for his future project. Something seemed fishy about the pickup truck, so he decided to dig deeper. He found out that the vehicle was not exactly repairable, even though the seller auctioned it off as fixable.

Scott ran across the "doctored-up" Toyota Tundra while he was in Miami. It did not look that bad on the surface. But he took a closer look and saw it was way worse than he thought.Furthermore, he found the photos uploaded online by the insurance company that first sold the damaged truck. It looked every inch like a vehicle that should end up in a crusher after using the few parts that still worked or retained their original shape after the crash.People label Scott as the hero without a cape, and there is a good reason for it. Many might have spared a lot of time and money thanks to him. This time, he exposes what he calls "scammers," who were trying to sell a 2014 Toyota Tundra in a third-party auction. This means that the vehicle had been purchased from an insurance company, for instance, fixed up a little bit and auctioned off again.The model had already been sold for $9,900. The 2014 Tundra in question is powered by a 5.7-liter V8 engine mated to an auto box, sports the Platinum trim, and had 107,429 miles on the clock at the time of the listing.

Photo: vehcor | YouTube

Photo: vehcor | YouTube

Scott compares the photos in the listing with what he saw with his own eyes and notices that the seller put a new fender on the vehicle that sustained damage all over, according to the sales ad. They also mounted the spare tire because one of them was damaged in the crash.The impact also caused a misalignment of the panels and the chassis and frame also look deformed. The steering wheel and curtain airbag were obviously deployed. Both headlights are missing. Once the hood is popped, it reveals that everything has been pushed back in the engine compartment.Scott goes to check out the Tundra with his own eyes. The gap of the missing headlights exposes deformed internals. The only way the A-pillar on the passenger side can be fixed is by being replaced because it is seriously bent. The doors on that side display several dents.The vehicle is also missing the catalytic converter, which were probably sold separately, and several lines, while the grille is not bolted to anything, so it can easily fall off. The seller installed a "new" windshield, but this one is also cracked.By the height of the impact in the A-pillar, Scott assumes it must have been an impact with a semi.The Tundra is definitely a non-repairable vehicle. It doesn't even make for a good parts vehicle. Hopefully, whoever paid $9,900 only needed a couple of doors, a quarter panel, a rear end, and a bed. If they are lucky, they will also be able to use the drivetrain.For those who contradict him about the sale being a scam, Scott, who has been rebuilding cars and fixing what seems like totaled vehicles since the 1990s, looked up the word in the dictionary. Since the swaps the seller made are not exactly a fix but a "makeup," it does look like a scam.