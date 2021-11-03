Form Truck Bed Camper Fits Nearly Any Pickup on the Market, Including Tesla and Rivian

Exotics on Las Olas To Feature Lamborghini Rat Rod, SCG 003 This Weekend

Folks in the South Florida area can swing by Exotics on Las Olas this weekend to see a huge swath of epic cars. Our favorite attendee has to be this one-off Lamborghini Espada Rat Rod. 6 photos



Danton is well known for his wild builds. He's even got



That's one reason that the Espada has its wheels so far outside of where you might expect them. Of course, that placement also harkens to proper old-school American rat rods. Very little of the original car is still here.



The front end is original, but some slight changes have been made to match the rest of the build. Just behind the grille is the original Lamborghini V12 with around 300 horsepower. It's mated to a proper three-pedal manual transmission.



All four seats are still inside the Espada. Of course, they're modernized and rat rodized with exposed rivets, bare sheet metal, and thick foam padding to keep occupants comfortable. Atop the foam is supple and luxurious Alcantara fabric.



That bare sheet metal is found throughout the interior on the door panels, the center console, and even around the rear window. The Italian flag is represented with its three colors that run down the transmission tunnel and on each side of the car.



Basically, nothing about this car is any less than extreme. Set it next to the brand new Lamborghini Countach, and we think the one directly from Sant 'Agata would feel jealous. Of course, the Espada



However, many of the cars expected at Exotic on Las Olas should be in that astronomical price range. One such car is the Shelby Super Cars Ultimate Aero. That's the same car that held the record for the world's fastest production car for a while.



In addition, we expect a Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 003 to be in attendance. As one of the rarest supercars on the planet, it alone is worth the trip if you're in the area. The event is free and takes place from SE 6th Ave to SE 11th Ave on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, FL.



