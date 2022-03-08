Exotic Auto Brand Returns to the U.S., Delivers First EV Hypercar to American Collector

Three years ago, Hispano Suiza made a comeback as an exotic automaker, and at the 2022 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance last weekend, they have officially returned to the United States, delivering a car to their first American customer.
The model in question is a Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne zero-emission hypercar, which has joined the collection of Michael Fux, an enthusiast and avid car collector.
“We are very proud to deliver this unique version of the Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne to our first client in the United States, and doing so on the occasion of the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance allows us to show the world, and especially the American market, what Hispano Suiza can achieve,” said the company’s Chairman, Miguel Suque Mateu.
It was customized to the owner's specification, wearing an Ocean Song Rose purple shade on the outside, inspired by his favorite flower, the Ocean Song Rose. To make sure that the team building his blue-blooded model nails the shade, Fux sent a flower to the factory, and the same finish can be seen on the monoblock nuts as well.
Inside, the only modern Hispano Suiza vehicle in the United States boasts Birkigt White leather upholstery with a diamond pattern. The model’s name, Boulogne, is embroidered in the headrests, and the black piping and purple carpets contribute to the design. Elsewhere, it features a big portrait-oriented infotainment system in the middle of the dashboard, digital instrument cluster, and panoramic roof.
Production of the Carmen Boulogne, which is a more exclusive variant of the regular Carmen, is capped at five units. Each one has four permanent-magnet synchronous electric motors, two on each rear wheel, which generate a combined 1,098 bhp and 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm) of torque. Top speed is limited to 180 mph (290 kph), and the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) is a 2.6-second affair.
