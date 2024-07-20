Exclusive Hot Wheels Nissan 720 King Cab Likes It Real Loud

I will soon fit my competition speakers back on the RX-7. I had them on when I first drove it home. They're so good that you can't even hear the straight pipe exhaust at full blast anymore.
Driving wouldn't be the same without listening to some tunes. I've organized multiple playlists over the years, with thousands of my favorite songs. Each playlist has a different mood and may work better with certain cars. I'm as crazy about music and sound systems as I am about cars, but I haven't spent that much money on this hobby in recent years.
Since I got my Behringer Truth 3031A monitors, I have been missing some subwoofer action in my life. I guess running no bass is safer for the 1930s house I live in. It explains why I'm so excited about Mattel's upcoming release. Recently, the diecast manufacturer has rarely surprised me, although I have constantly found collectibles I'm eager to add to my display.
Looking back at this year's Red Line Club-exclusive series, there's nothing groundbreaking. Sure, we had a few brand-new designs, like the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4 Squared and the '21 Pagani Huayra R. But is that enough to make you scream, "Oh my God, I never saw that coming?" I don't think so. But let's look at the 1986 Nissan 720 King Cab.
It's another superb casting by Brendon Vetuskey, and it's coming up in a Spectraflame Dark Purple finish. It instantly reminded me of the '70s Dodge Van that came out over a year ago, and these two would steal the show at any party. The highlight of the 720 King Cab isn't the color or the Real Riders 5-Spoke Modern wheels. Instead, it has an almost Transformers-like ability, featuring a posable bed with speakers and a display to entertain any tiny crowd you choose.
Come to think of it, it feels like the ultimate mobile boombox! It signals the kind of breakthrough most collectors have been asking for. Sure, having a 1/64th-scale car with an opening hood or doors is cool. But having a "dancing" bed is an entirely different story. It feels like the kind of design you'd see from Jakarta Diecast Project or any other skilled custom diecast artist.
Again, I would like to express my support for creating a tiny SEMA-like show for these collectibles. I would probably stare at the 720 King Cab for an entire hour, analyzing every detail. Just look at that color-matching purple interior! You can order it on July 23, 2024, at 9 AM PT, with a limit of two units per customer.
Given the fancy design, it's unsurprisingly slightly more expensive at $35 per unit. But I'm ready to bet that it will be sold out in less than 15 minutes. Some people have already rushed to list it for sale on eBay, with prices ranging between $57 to $200.
