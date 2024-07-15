Exclusive Hot Wheels 1995 Integra Type R Is Back in Yellow

It's been too many days since I last bought a Hot Wheels car. I know that sounds like an addiction, and it is, at least partially. You get a little dose of dopamine every time you add a new car to your collection.
Of course, you may have to deal with buyer's remorse afterward. And then there are some occasional questions from the wife: how many you've bought this month, where will we store them all, and so on. I'm lucky to have an understanding significant other, but I've also exerted more restraint in purchasing tiny model cars since I met her.
I recently discussed the Hot Wheels Collector Edition Dodge, and I'm working on an extensive story on the topic. Case N for the Mainline series popped up about 10 days ago, so we'll likely have to wait two more weeks until we get to see what's coming up with Case P (the last but final one).
I'm even more eager to see what's up with the next Team Transport and Car Culture sets; someone should be doing an unboxing any day now. It's never a dull day in the Hot Wheels Universe! Mattel recently showcased photos of the cars that came out for the Legends Tour in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
This past weekend, the event moved on to Detroit, Michigan. As always, we are still months away from discovering the competition winners, but I'll keep you updated. In the meantime, the RLC Exclusive 1993 Mazda RX-7 R1 Twin Turbo is long gone, even though it just debuted on June 25.
We have had an interesting mix of Red Line Club exclusive releases this year, although collectors have expressed mixed opinions on the line-up. Of course, you'll never be able to make everyone happy. Thankfully, there are so many series to explore that no collector can complain about the range of options. Anyway, a new RLC-exclusive model is coming up.
The 1995 Honda Integra TYPE R will go live on July 16, 2024, at 9 AM PT. It will cost $25 before taxes, and the limit is set at two units per customer. The best news is that all products will ship out on or before July 26, 2024. It's the second iteration of the Brendon Vetuskey-designed casting, as the First Edition showed up last year as one of only six Japanese models to be part of the series.
You can still purchase the white-on-white design for anywhere between $50 to $130 on eBay. As expected, some people are trying to take advantage of the hype for the yellow Type R, listing it for as much as $75 on the open market.
While I still enjoy last year's design, I'm a huge fan of any Japanese-spec car in yellow. And that yellow interior is just beckoning for me to place an order. The black 5-spoke modern Real Riders wheels make perfect sense in this setup, and I just hope we'll get a similar color combo in any of the Premium series.
