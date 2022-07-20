Ex-Soccer Star and AS Roma God Francesco Totti Now Drives a Volkswagen ID.4 GTX

It’s conceivable that if you’re not a soccer fan or you simply live far enough away from Europe, you might not know who Francesco Totti is. Granted, that is a strange sentence to write because any soccer aficionado will tell you that Totti’s star was every bit as bright as that of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Alessandro Del Piero or even Zinedine Zidane.
Totti played for AS Roma between 1992 and 2017, scoring 250 goals in 619 appearances. Yes, the man was with the same club for 25 years, which is why there will probably never be a bigger athlete than him in the Italian capital.
In terms of achievements, he has won the Serie A once (2000-2001), the Coppa Italia twice (2006-07, 2007-08) and the FIFA World Cup in 2006, plus countless other individual awards.
Now, one would imagine that a player/ex-player on his level would have a garage full of exotic and luxury cars and, well, you’d be right. Totti has been spotted several times behind the wheel of a Ferrari 599 GTO, a Lamborghini Urus, plus a great many other expensive rides.
However, he also happens to be a brand ambassador for Volkswagen Italia. He only just signed on the dotted line earlier this year. This means you might see him driving around in various Volkswagen models, specifically battery electric ones like the ID.3 or the ID.4.
The former AS Roma star even posed with his very own ID.4 just this week, saying that he discovers new things about it every day and that it continues to surprise him in a positive manner. In that same Instagram post, he went on to invite his followers to join him on this new journey as he continues to promote electric mobility with the help of Volkswagen.
It’s also worth noting that he’s not driving just any ID.4, but the ID.4 GTX flagship model with its system output of 295 hp (299 ps). It’s not blistering fast, but it will still get you from zero to 60 mph in about 5.7 seconds, which is more than good enough for most people.
In terms of achievements, he has won the Serie A once (2000-2001), the Coppa Italia twice (2006-07, 2007-08) and the FIFA World Cup in 2006, plus countless other individual awards.
Now, one would imagine that a player/ex-player on his level would have a garage full of exotic and luxury cars and, well, you’d be right. Totti has been spotted several times behind the wheel of a Ferrari 599 GTO, a Lamborghini Urus, plus a great many other expensive rides.
However, he also happens to be a brand ambassador for Volkswagen Italia. He only just signed on the dotted line earlier this year. This means you might see him driving around in various Volkswagen models, specifically battery electric ones like the ID.3 or the ID.4.
The former AS Roma star even posed with his very own ID.4 just this week, saying that he discovers new things about it every day and that it continues to surprise him in a positive manner. In that same Instagram post, he went on to invite his followers to join him on this new journey as he continues to promote electric mobility with the help of Volkswagen.
It’s also worth noting that he’s not driving just any ID.4, but the ID.4 GTX flagship model with its system output of 295 hp (299 ps). It’s not blistering fast, but it will still get you from zero to 60 mph in about 5.7 seconds, which is more than good enough for most people.