Ex-School Bus Is Now Fully Off-Grid Mini-Mansion With Kids Bunk Bed and Bumper Extension

Sometimes, even people who have everything they want may feel their possessions are actually trappings of modern life, and despite their circumstances, they want to escape and adopt a simpler life. And what better way to do that than traveling the world in a tiny home on wheels?
Here is a great school bus conversion that could be the ideal mobile home for anyone looking to escape the hustle and bustle of urban life and who would like to embrace a nomad lifestyle.
This tiny dwelling started life as a 1998 International Thomas school bus and is now a fully off-grid mobile house that benefits from 2490 watts worth of solar panels mounted to a custom-made aluminum rack on the bus’s rooftop.
It features a shortened 16-foot (4.9-meter) wheelbase length to allow owners to find parking more easily and offers 172 square feet (16 square meters) of living space.
Designed as a mini-mansion on wheels, this bus conversion comes with an ingenious layout and is ideal for a small family. It features a spacious living/dining area with a couch and a dinette, two separate sleeping areas (a queen-sized bed in the bedroom plus a kids bunk measuring 25”x46”/60x116 cm), a fully-functional kitchen with fridge, sink, 3-burner stove, and range hood, as well as a full shower and a compost toilet.
For all their belongings, owners can take advantage of plenty of drawer storage spaces and custom plywood cabinets with toe-kick pullouts.
At the rear of the bus, there is an extended bumper that you can use to conveniently carry bikes, gear, and equipment for your outdoor adventures.
Other noteworthy features include spray foam insulation, air conditioner, Wi-Fi connection, fire alarm, portable greywater tank, electrical and plumbing hookup cords and hoses, and more.
The bus is now on sale out of Sarasota, Florida, via Tiny House Listings and is patiently waiting for its new owners to take it on new adventures. If it tickled your fancy, it could be yours for $86,500.
This tiny dwelling started life as a 1998 International Thomas school bus and is now a fully off-grid mobile house that benefits from 2490 watts worth of solar panels mounted to a custom-made aluminum rack on the bus’s rooftop.
It features a shortened 16-foot (4.9-meter) wheelbase length to allow owners to find parking more easily and offers 172 square feet (16 square meters) of living space.
Designed as a mini-mansion on wheels, this bus conversion comes with an ingenious layout and is ideal for a small family. It features a spacious living/dining area with a couch and a dinette, two separate sleeping areas (a queen-sized bed in the bedroom plus a kids bunk measuring 25”x46”/60x116 cm), a fully-functional kitchen with fridge, sink, 3-burner stove, and range hood, as well as a full shower and a compost toilet.
For all their belongings, owners can take advantage of plenty of drawer storage spaces and custom plywood cabinets with toe-kick pullouts.
At the rear of the bus, there is an extended bumper that you can use to conveniently carry bikes, gear, and equipment for your outdoor adventures.
Other noteworthy features include spray foam insulation, air conditioner, Wi-Fi connection, fire alarm, portable greywater tank, electrical and plumbing hookup cords and hoses, and more.
The bus is now on sale out of Sarasota, Florida, via Tiny House Listings and is patiently waiting for its new owners to take it on new adventures. If it tickled your fancy, it could be yours for $86,500.