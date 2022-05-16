Ex-Military Turned Charter Yacht Sacajawea For Sale, Presents a Very Rare Opportunity

There are other ways to get a boat with personality, aside from commissioning a custom build, but only on the condition of a limitless budget. This one even comes with the possibility of offsetting the costs of acquisition, so you might as well call it affordable.
A very rare opportunity is coming up on the specialized market when Boathouse Auctions will be selling (at auction) the 125-foot (38-meter) Sacajawea on June 23. Sacajawea is a 1936 build designed by the Army Corp of Engineers and put together at the Lake Washington Shipyard. It is a former-military vessel that’s been offered for charter as a proper yacht in recent years, and it also boasts comfortable accommodation, excellent seafaring capabilities, and the possibility of upgrades funded by grants.
Indeed, Sacajawea isn’t a rare offering on its own but also because of the kind of funding it could get once in the hands of the new buyer, as the listing notes. It is recommended by the State Historical Resources Commission for listing in the National Register of Historic Places, which means future engine upgrades could be funded through grants. Further tax benefits could also apply.
In its 86 long years of service, Sacajawea navigated and charted the Columbia River, did active service in WWII, and counts on “many contributions to scientific discoveries by the USGS.” In recent years, it chartered in Alaska and San Francisco and could be up for charter again by the next summer once the acquisition goes through.
This is also one of the first hybrid-electric vessels, a pioneer of its time and class. A Victron Energy 30kW inverter system was added in lieu of the diesel generator a while back, and it could form the basis of a more modern hybrid setup – funded through grants, if so desired. Currently, it is powered by a Caterpillar D398, with a range of 5,000 nautical miles (5,754 miles / 9,260 km).
With a hull of high-iron riveted steel, which is more corrosion-resistant than modern steel hulls, Sacajawea offers accommodation for 12 guests and 8 crew. Features include a helipad, a recently overhauled crane system, and fir decks over a steel frame, while amenities listed are a fully-equipped commercial galley, formal dining area, main salon, lounge areas, and a full wet bar.
“Sacajawea is a rare and intact representation of her vessel class with national levels of recognition,” the listing says. This time, it isn’t overselling.
