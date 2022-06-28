Ex-F1 Boss Has Some Harsh Comments About Lewis Hamilton and His Future in Motorsport

More on this:

1 Lance Stroll Says He Lacks Confidence in His Aston Martin AMR22 Formula 1 Car

2 We May Have Seen the Last Monaco Grand Prix - Here Is What the Future Holds for the Event

3 Alfa Romeo Turns 112 Today, Celebrates With Valtteri Bottas and an F1 Car in Milan

4 City of Madrid Has Officially Expressed Interest in Hosting a Formula 1 Race, Says F1 CEO

5 French F1 Driver Pierre Gasly Confirms He’ll Be Staying at Scuderia AlphaTauri in 2023