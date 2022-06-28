Ex-F1 Boss Has Some Harsh Comments About Lewis Hamilton and His Future in Motorsport

Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone had some harsh comments about seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and his underperforming start of the season.
There is no denying that Lewis Hamilton has experienced a very poor start of the season (compared with what he and Mercedes are used to). The Silver Arrows are struggling to keep pace with the likes of Ferrari and Red Bull, and they've got a severe porpoising problem. However, Bernie thinks that Lewis is faking it a little bit.
The 91-year-old ex-Formula One boss suggested in an interview with Daily Mail that Hamilton is actually lying about his back pain, especially after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. But that is not all he had to say.
He believes that the seven-time world champion risks being replaced at Mercedes if he fails to show such little interest in winning. This could be a reference to the Spanish Grand Prix, where the British driver made contact with Magnussen and immediately thought of retiring instead of fighting like he usually did in the past years.
"Lewis might sell his position to Toto. This is how much I am getting, I'll step down and give me half of what I would get. Toto can go and do one of his magic deals, offer someone less money and keep £20m," said Bernie Ecclestone to the Daily Mail, assuming what the British driver must be thinking.
In addition, he believes that things like sponsorship deals and other outside attractions could be distracting Lewis from paying full attention to racing. At the same time, he observed George Russell's excellent performance this season. He is the one who can become the main piece for the Silver Arrows.
It's not the first time Bernie Ecclestone and Lewis Hamilton have had a little clash. Still, it is interesting to see how things will evolve between Mercedes/Toto Wolff and the biggest star of the past few seasons of Formula One, Lewis Hamilton.
