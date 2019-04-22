Ex-F1 Adrian Sutil's Koenigsegg Regera Shows Awesome Spec in Monaco

Does it surprise anybody that a former F1 driver such as Adrian Sutil likes to spend plenty of time in Monaco and that quite a lot of that time sees the aficionado behind the wheel of machines whose specs can make one dizzy? Well, the latest example of the sort involves Sutil's latest ride, namely a Koenigsegg Regera.

4 photos



Of course, the first detail of the configuration that catches the eye is the splendid shade of blue covering the Regera. This car is chassis #153 (the number covers the entire Koenigsegg production, not just the Regera), while its attire is called Horizon Blue.



Then there's the



Oh, and let's not forget those carbon fiber wheels - as almost every bit of a Koenigsegg, we're talking about an in-house development here.



Keep in mind that the Swedish automotive producer is only bringing 80 units of the Regera to the world.



Then again, since this machine is capable of going all the way to 248 mph, there's probably no need to judge this owner for choosing the company's Grand Tourer model. In fact, we'll remind you Sutil has been spotted behind the wheel of multiple K toys over the years. The gear head's 1,500 horsepower hybrid has recently been delivered to the city-state. And since the supercar spotter population in that part of the world is as dense as the go-fast machines that cover the streets, the Angelholm machine quickly made it onto the web - lens tip to Autogespot for this one.Of course, the first detail of the configuration that catches the eye is the splendid shade of blue covering the Regera. This car is chassis #153 (the number covers the entire Koenigsegg production, not just the Regera), while its attire is called Horizon Blue.Then there's the Ghost Package - as expected from somebody who used to wield as single-seater, this Regera is fitted with the said pack, which boosts downforce by 20 percent. And you'll be able to distinguish the feature thanks to the extravagant lip spoilers and canards found on the nose of the hypercar, as well as to the winglets adorning the posterior.Oh, and let's not forget those carbon fiber wheels - as almost every bit of a Koenigsegg, we're talking about an in-house development here.Keep in mind that the Swedish automotive producer is only bringing 80 units of the Regera to the world.Then again, since this machine is capable of going all the way to 248 mph, there's probably no need to judge this owner for choosing the company's Grand Tourer model. In fact, we'll remind you Sutil has been spotted behind the wheel of multiple K toys over the years.