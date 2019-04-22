autoevolution

Ex-F1 Adrian Sutil's Koenigsegg Regera Shows Awesome Spec in Monaco

22 Apr 2019, 10:08 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Does it surprise anybody that a former F1 driver such as Adrian Sutil likes to spend plenty of time in Monaco and that quite a lot of that time sees the aficionado behind the wheel of machines whose specs can make one dizzy? Well, the latest example of the sort involves Sutil's latest ride, namely a Koenigsegg Regera.
4 photos
Koenigsegg Regera in LAKoenigsegg Regera in LAKoenigsegg Regera in LA
The gear head's 1,500 horsepower hybrid has recently been delivered to the city-state. And since the supercar spotter population in that part of the world is as dense as the go-fast machines that cover the streets, the Angelholm machine quickly made it onto the web - lens tip to Autogespot for this one.

Of course, the first detail of the configuration that catches the eye is the splendid shade of blue covering the Regera. This car is chassis #153 (the number covers the entire Koenigsegg production, not just the Regera), while its attire is called Horizon Blue.

Then there's the Ghost Package - as expected from somebody who used to wield as single-seater, this Regera is fitted with the said pack, which boosts downforce by 20 percent. And you'll be able to distinguish the feature thanks to the extravagant lip spoilers and canards found on the nose of the hypercar, as well as to the winglets adorning the posterior.

Oh, and let's not forget those carbon fiber wheels - as almost every bit of a Koenigsegg, we're talking about an in-house development here.

Keep in mind that the Swedish automotive producer is only bringing 80 units of the Regera to the world.

Then again, since this machine is capable of going all the way to 248 mph, there's probably no need to judge this owner for choosing the company's Grand Tourer model. In fact, we'll remind you Sutil has been spotted behind the wheel of multiple K toys over the years.
Koenigsegg Regera Koenigsegg hypercar Hybrid VIP Monaco
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Green NCAP? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
KOENIGSEGG models:
KOENIGSEGG JeskoKOENIGSEGG Jesko ExoticKOENIGSEGG Agera RSKOENIGSEGG Agera RS ExoticKOENIGSEGG One:1KOENIGSEGG One:1 ExoticKOENIGSEGG Agera SKOENIGSEGG Agera S ExoticKOENIGSEGG Agera RKOENIGSEGG Agera R ExoticAll KOENIGSEGG models  
 
 