Ewan McGregor Visits the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Plant, He Is Buzzed About It

Celebrities or not, we all have our own passions, and it looks like we found out which one Ewan McGregor's is. The actor had a chance to visit the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle plant in Hanover, Germany, and he was just as psyched to be there as the rest of the team.
Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor owns several VW “Bullis” (known as VW Bus in the U.S.) and he is using the Force to restore them by himself.
The Hollywood actor got a chance to visit the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle plant in Hanover, Germany, and he couldn’t have been more excited. He asked all the right questions, which propelled him to the top of the list for all the workers who had a chance to interact with him.
The two-minute video that follows his tour around the plant shows us how the actor impressed everyone around. He seemed to know all the models and trims, and he was generally very down to Earth.
He was very excited to see all the "beautiful buses in one place,” and noted that it’s “amazing” to see all of them being restored “so beautifully.”
The actor is a car enthusiast and owns several Volkswagens. He shared he likes the “commercial vehicles, the panel vans, and the double cabs,” and basically all of them. He added that he’s “building a panel van at the moment, a 1958” model.
After being part of the world premiere of the 2023 Volkswagen ID. Buzz, the actor couldn’t be more buzzed about the VW brand, and he even commented he's “thinking about giving up acting and coming to work here if they can fit me in.”
The Volkswagen Transporter (Type 2) is the model that kicked off the company's commercial vehicles production and has been around since 1950. It has sold in more than 13 million units over seven generations. And the German brand will continue its run with the all-electric newcomer ID. Buzz. Which Ewan McGregor is “sure is a very good vehicle for a Jedi.”
