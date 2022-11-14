EVs Migh Reach Price Parity With ICE Equivalents as Early as 2025, Says Volvo CEO

More on this:

1 The New Volvo EX90 Uses CATL Batteries to Power Its Sophisticated Electric Drivetrain

2 Volvo's New EX90 Dabbles in Tech Wizardry With Advanced Nvidia, Google and Luminar Systems

3 What Makes the All-New EX90 the Safest Volvo Ever?

4 The Volvo EX90 Doubles as an Intelligent Energy Management System for Your Home

5 Volvo Unveils Flagship EX90 Electric SUV With up to 510 HP and 375 Miles of Range