EVs and Hybrids Are Good for the Planet, Not So Much for Your Valentine's Day Date

February 14 is Valentine’s Day, the ultimate, now-international lovefest. Valentine’s Day is a special occasion to express your love for a very special someone, and that includes taking them out to dinner and treating them to fine champagne, fine chocolate and personalized gifts.
But what about your ride to this ah-mazing date on Valentine’s Day? Whatever it is, it’d better be clean and, perhaps just as importantly, neither an electric vehicle nor a hybrid.
How about a fun survey to go with all the stress Valentine’s Day can bring on? To mark Valentine’s Day, UK-based company National Tyres and Autocare conducted a survey among 1,000 drivers to try and determine the biggest driving-related turn-offs. We all know that, in this day and age, first impressions still carry a lot of weight, and no one would want to make a wrong first impression on a date on this very special day, right?
Of the 1,000 respondents, more than half listed as the biggest turn-off the fact that their date arrived in a hybrid or an EV. In fact, 41.3% said they preferred if their date drove an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle – preferably an Audi or a Mercedes-Benz. In terms of marques, Tesla came out on the third spot in terms of preferences, followed only by BMW.
The only thing worse than driving an EV or a hybrid for the respondents was if their date showed up in a van, 48% of them said. At the opposite end was a convertible and a sportscar, followed by a two-seater and a people-carrier.
Another big turn-off is a dirty interior, according to 44.8% of respondents. A dirty exterior doesn’t really matter that much (it only did for 5.8% of respondents), as neither does a vanity license plate (4.8%) or visible damage to the body of the car (12.2%).
In terms of the worst driving habits, tailgating came on top, with 45.8% of respondents voting it as the biggest turn-off. In another surprise twist, it seems that people would rather their date drove over the speeding limit (14%) than under it (15.4%).
Today’s Valentine’s Day lesson is that humans are still incredibly superficial – or, at the very least, those who took part in this survey are.
