Evolv Stride E-Scooter Comes With Full Suspension, Boasts a Range of Up to 40 Miles

Canadian scooter manufacturer Evolv Rides is back with another model that it touts as hyper-efficient, simple, and compact. The Stride boasts of checking all the boxes when it comes to portability, range, maintenance, and all the other important aspects you should be paying attention to when in the market for such vehicles.
Since it popped on the market four years ago, Vancouver-based company Evolv Rides has launched eight e-scooter models and it seems to keep up the good work. Its latest addition is the Stride, a two-wheeler that doesn’t want to impress but to get the job done well and offer all the features riders need.
With this being designed as your everyday city commuter, the scooter is easily portable, folding up in just three seconds so that you can carry it with you wherever you need to. However, at 23 kg (50.7 lb) it’s not exactly feather-light, so you’ll definitely prefer to have it under your feet than in your hands. When folded, the Stride measures 121 x 20 x 54 cm (48 x 8 x 21”). The two-wheeler can handle a load of up to 120 kg (265 kg).
Evolv equipped the Stride with 10” solid, dual honey-comb, puncture-free tires and full suspension (dual shocks in the front and a rear suspension system that is integrated into the deck), so you can enjoy a smooth ride regardless of the terrain.
Power-wise, the Stride comes with a 500W brushless motor with a peak power of 900W and can hit a top speed of 22 mph (35 kph). A 48V/15.6 Ah battery claims to offer ranges of up to 40 miles (64 km) on a charge, although this number refers to ideal riding conditions.
There are also a LED headlight and taillight included, a bright LCD display, and a dedicated app that allows you to check the scooter’s power status, speed, range, change the speed mode, control the lights, and more, all at a finger’s touch.
All in all, the Stride is a solid choice to consider if you're looking for a reliable electric scooter. You can now get it on Indiegogo at a discounted price of just $800, if you’re willing to wait to have it shipped in August. And if you throw in an extra $50, you can have it delivered this June.
