Evo Cleaner Claims to Be the World's Smallest Car Vacuum Cleaner, Also Has a Bonus Feature

An enjoyable car ride starts with a clean vehicle, and thanks to this little, reliable gadget, you can make sure your wheeler is always spotless and in tip-top shape. The Evo Cleaner boasts of being the world’s smallest car vacuum cleaner and it also doubles as an air pump.
Not only is this touted as the smallest car vacuum cleaner on the market, but it is also dubbed the lightest, weighing just 0.57 lb (258 g) and measuring 2.2 x 2.2 x 5.9" (5.5 x 5.5 x 15 cm).
With a minimalist yet stylish, modern look, the Evo Cleaner is cordless and comes with three specialized nozzles to cover all your cleaning needs. The tiny vacuum cleaner is not limited to just your car. You can also use it in your home, office, etc.
Design-wise, the Evo Cleaner has a cylindrical shape and comes with a see-through 40 ml removable debris cup on the bottom. It is also equipped with a washable HEPA filter, which, according to the manufacturer, is supposed to capture 99 percent of dust, small particles, and other pollutants.
The battery in the Evo Cleaner offers 40 minutes of use per charge in “low power” mode and 22 minutes in “high power” mode. It takes two and a half hours to fully charge the battery via the USB-C port on the device.
As for its suction power, at 50,000 rpm, the Evo Cleaner is powerful enough to guzzle anything from dust and mites to hair (including pet hair), small debris, and so on. It packs a 65W motor with Airvortech technology and this vortex-like suction even captures particles from hard-to-reach areas.
In addition to being a vacuum cleaner, the Evo Cleaner also works as an air pump, being able to inflate pretty much anything from air mattresses, to swim rings, inflatable furniture, and more.
The Evo Cleaner is now seeking funding on Kickstarter and there are still 43 days left in the campaign. It has long reached its goal of $5,000, raising almost $20,000 so far. A pledge of just $45 will get you the vacuum cleaner with all the nozzles included. You’ll have it shipped in January 2022.
With a minimalist yet stylish, modern look, the Evo Cleaner is cordless and comes with three specialized nozzles to cover all your cleaning needs. The tiny vacuum cleaner is not limited to just your car. You can also use it in your home, office, etc.
Design-wise, the Evo Cleaner has a cylindrical shape and comes with a see-through 40 ml removable debris cup on the bottom. It is also equipped with a washable HEPA filter, which, according to the manufacturer, is supposed to capture 99 percent of dust, small particles, and other pollutants.
The battery in the Evo Cleaner offers 40 minutes of use per charge in “low power” mode and 22 minutes in “high power” mode. It takes two and a half hours to fully charge the battery via the USB-C port on the device.
As for its suction power, at 50,000 rpm, the Evo Cleaner is powerful enough to guzzle anything from dust and mites to hair (including pet hair), small debris, and so on. It packs a 65W motor with Airvortech technology and this vortex-like suction even captures particles from hard-to-reach areas.
In addition to being a vacuum cleaner, the Evo Cleaner also works as an air pump, being able to inflate pretty much anything from air mattresses, to swim rings, inflatable furniture, and more.
The Evo Cleaner is now seeking funding on Kickstarter and there are still 43 days left in the campaign. It has long reached its goal of $5,000, raising almost $20,000 so far. A pledge of just $45 will get you the vacuum cleaner with all the nozzles included. You’ll have it shipped in January 2022.