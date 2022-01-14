Evil-Looking 1968 Chevy Chevelle Selling From Collection of Most Unlikely Grown Ups Actor

If you took a superficial look at the roles he played in sitcoms like "Rules of Engagement" or full-blown comedies like "Grown Ups", you wouldn’t take this American actor as one to own and drive muscle cars. Yet looks, especially when it comes to comedians, can be deceiving.
It’s David Spade we’re talking about, a guy who’s gotten us used to seeing him as a goof, the joker of any group, someone who would drive a beat-down pickup, for instance, or a bicycle. Yet the man is a true car fan in real life, and he’s known to own quite the collection, which includes names like Dodge Daytonas, Buick Grand Nationals, and this here 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle, among others.
Of the ones we mentioned, this one is clearly the most beefed up. Put together by the guys over at Velocity Restorations, it is still in the actor’s collection, but not for long: auction house Barrett-Jackson will be selling it at the end of the month in Scottsdale, Arizona, with no reserve.
Wrapped in PPG Deep Black with Satin Black stripes and touches of Kolor Kandy Red, and with the chrome bits completely deleted for the maximum effect, the Chevelle is one of the most aggressive ones we’ve seen in a long time. And it’s mechanically altered, as well.
Under the hood, the car hides a 6.2-liter engine of undisclosed power, tied to an automatic transmission. It spins deep dark Forgeline wheels, backed in their mission by a Detroit Speed suspension system.
Inside, the garage that handled the build fitted seats taken from a 2010 Camaro, and deployed leather on all the relevant surfaces. Dakota Digital gauges, Billet Specialties steering wheel, dual 10-inch subwoofers, and Hertz Audio 3-way component speakers, all are featured throughout the interior.
As said, the car is going under the hammer with no reserve, but it’s hard to say how much it will go for, and Spade does not say how much he hopes to get for it.
