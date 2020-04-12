5 Someone Has Created a Music Player for Android Auto, And It’s Really Awesome

4 One of the Best Android Auto Music Players Gets a Major Update with New Features

3 This Awesome Android Auto Music Player Has Just Received a Welcome Update

1 Someone Has Created the Android Auto Music Player We’re All Going to Love

Everyone’s Favorite Android Auto Music App Got an Update with Plenty of Fixes

There are lots of Android music players out there, but only a bunch of them actually come with Android Auto support to be used behind the wheel. 12 photos



The latest update, which increases the app version to 1.3.7.0906, pushes things a little bit further by polishing the experience on Android 10, which is clearly welcome given that the majority of phones have already received or are currently in the process of getting the latest Google mobile operating system.



The new MediaMonkey version thus fixes one very important bug that previously broke down playlists on Android 10. Beginning with this release, playlists should no longer be lost during sync, according to the changelog.



Additionally, this update resolves a glitch that prevented M3U playlists from updating, while also refining the experience with UPnP content on Android devices, allowing it to load correctly. Another notable change concerns equalizer names, which previously had disappeared for no reason.



This new release is all about fixes, so no new features are included, but given how many issues it addresses, there’s no doubt that those running MediaMonkey should update as soon as possible.



As MediaMonkey fanboys probably know already, this update comes after a few months without any new versions. The previous update landed in December, again with the focus on fixing things under the hood.



As far as major updates with new features are concerned, nothing is known at this point, as the developing company has been focusing mostly on polishing the experience with the app rather than adding new functionality. You can And out of these, only a handful are actually worth trying. MediaMonkey is without a doubt one of them, as it comes with a rich feature package that puts you in full control over your local media library.The latest update, which increases the app version to 1.3.7.0906, pushes things a little bit further by polishing the experience on Android 10, which is clearly welcome given that the majority of phones have already received or are currently in the process of getting the latest Google mobile operating system.The new MediaMonkey version thus fixes one very important bug that previously broke down playlists on Android 10. Beginning with this release, playlists should no longer be lost during sync, according to the changelog.Additionally, this update resolves a glitch that prevented M3U playlists from updating, while also refining the experience with UPnP content on Android devices, allowing it to load correctly. Another notable change concerns equalizer names, which previously had disappeared for no reason.This new release is all about fixes, so no new features are included, but given how many issues it addresses, there’s no doubt that those running MediaMonkey should update as soon as possible.As MediaMonkey fanboys probably know already, this update comes after a few months without any new versions. The previous update landed in December, again with the focus on fixing things under the hood.As far as major updates with new features are concerned, nothing is known at this point, as the developing company has been focusing mostly on polishing the experience with the app rather than adding new functionality. You can download the latest MediaMonkey version using this link to give it a try in Android Auto.