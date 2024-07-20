World's Favorite Trainspotter in AMG GT 63 vs. Mat Watson in Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Showdown

18 photos Photo: carwow

With over 3.2 million followers on TikTok and 2.4 million on Instagram, it's hard to imagine a scenario where, if you used a social media app for the last four years, you didn't come across Francis Bourgeois' trainspotting videos. The world-renowned content creator uses a fisheye lens camera pointing at his face while getting overly excited at trains passing by and whistling. However, it turns out he's also a car enthusiast and this time, he's racing Mat Watson over the quarter-mile.