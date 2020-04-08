Every Inch of the 2020 Audi RS 5 Family Detailed in Dozens of New Pics

Back at the end of last year, in December 2019, German carmaker Audi pulled the wraps off the newest interpretation of the RS 5 family. As sales for the new models are getting underway, the four-ringed brand thought it’s best to detail the two cars some more, and released an extensive photo gallery showing every inch of the RS 5.
To be made available in both Coupe and Sportback configurations, the new RS 5 does not come as an impressive evolution of the previous version, but rather as a mild facelift that brings little to none improvements in terms of performance.
Reshaped in such a way as to better resemble its bigger siblings, the RS 6 and RS 7, the new range comes with a wider and flatter singleframe grille, wider wheel arches, and large air inlets. Changes are to be seen on the sides and rear as well, all meant to make the cars more aggressive than before, and bring it closer to the new design philosophy of the brand.
Inside, there’s a new operating concept for the infotainment system, centered around a 10.1-inch touchscreen, or the optional 12.3-inch display of the Audi virtual cockpit, with RS-specific information being displayed.
The thing that matters the most in the RS 5, the engine, remains the same as before. Both the Coupe and Sportback versions are powered by the same twin-turbo V6 as in the previous incarnation. The 2.9-liter unit deployed on the range develops the same amount of power as before, namely 450 ps and 600 Nm of torque.
Riding on a specially tuned RS suspension and 19-inch wheels as standard (20-inch ones can be specified optionally), the new RS 5 hits the market with a price tag of €83,500 in the home market of Germany.
Full details on the refreshed RS 5 can be found in the press release section below.
