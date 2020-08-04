Ever Wondered What the Inside of a Tire Looks like While Driving? Wonder No More

Despite their obvious importance, tires often get neglected by drivers. They're just these consumables that you're going to replace at some point anyway, so why should one bother paying more money on a better option?
Well, speak to any representative of a major tire company and they'll give you plenty of reasons. In fact, a short chat with them will have you considering a cheaper car just so you can afford the best tires out there for it. It may seem like an extreme scenario, but the moment you realize that small patch of rubber touching the ground is the only thing making your vehicle a car and not a low-flying plane with no wings is a real eye-opener.
We're also mostly oblivious to all the hardships our tires have to endure every day. First of all, they have over a ton (usually much more than that) pushing down at all times, with the force of that weight spiking with every pothole or bump in the road. If you were a tire, you wouldn't last a minute.
Then there's cornering. Having to take all that weight in a straight line is one thing, but then the driver decides they want to go right, so they turn the steering wheel. All that mass shifts to the left, the load goes to the tire's profile and starts pulling it off the rim: it's non-stop action down there and we're lucky we're mostly unaware of it.
Michelin made a video a few years ago showing us the hard life of a tire, and we thought it was pretty well done. It showed the close-up of a wheel hitting a curb in slow motion, among other things that would make even tire-haters feel a little sympathy. However, it was nothing compared to what this guy from YT channel Warped Perception did.
He put a GoPro camera inside a car's tire. Since he wanted it to last more than a few seconds, he had it fixed to the inside of the rim, complete with an LED light and the necessary battery to keep it running for a while. You've probably never seen footage like this, so we highly recommend you give it a go, if only just for the novelty of it.
