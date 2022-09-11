Ever Wanted a Polestar 1? This Model Was Briefly Owned by the CEO and It's Up for Grabs

If you were looking forward to owning a Polestar 1, then that one day you were dreaming of might be here – the CEO’s former daily driver is available! It’s up for auction and it hasn’t yet reached an exorbitant price. Here’s everything you need to know.
Someone’s selling a clean 2021 Polestar 1. The two-door plug-in hybrid has around 1,200 mi (1,931 km) on the odometer, is finished in a light metallic grey called Magnesium, and is available in California. The car has black wheels with orange calipers that match the amber markers on the side, and it looks like it just left the factory. It has been driven around a bit, so the current owner admits there are some scratches on one of the front wheels. But that’s it. The interior looks amazing!
The Polestar 1 puts out 619 HP (628 PS) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of maximum torque. It achieves these impressive figures by combining a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with two electric motors. It can drive, according to the seller, as a pure EV for around 73 mi (117 km). That’s mostly thanks to its 34-kWh battery and carbon fiber construction.
The manufacturer says the car can reach 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.2 seconds when the motors and the engine work together. It keeps accelerating until it reaches 155 mph (249 kph).
There were only 1,500 made and just 300 are in the U.S. This one, says the seller, was chosen by Thomas Ingenlath himself – the creator of the concept that led to the creation of this vehicle and the current CEO of Polestar! He drove it only in the U.S.
If you’re worried about charging the battery, then don’t. It can be connected to a normal socket or even to a DC station from where it will charge at a maximum rate of 50 kW. Similarly, if you’re bothered by all this technology being packed in only one car, the good news is that it’s covered by warranty.
You can jump on it now or later. Just know there are around five days left and after only five bids on Doug DeMuro’s site, it reached a price of $76,000 at the time of writing. When it was new, the vehicle was acquired for $156,500. You might have to be ready to splurge!
