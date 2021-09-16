Ever Seen a More Beautiful 1959 Chevrolet Impala Than This One?

Classic American cars still hold a special place in our hearts. If you are like us, then you definitely feel the same, especially today, in the crossover-infested world with an electrified twist.
You gotta catch ‘em while you still can, because the ICE ban cloud hovers our heads, and while you’re at it, you may want to check out an unmolested example, like this 1959 Chevrolet Impala.
Normally, the original Impala and its successors aren’t exactly this writer’s cup of tea, but my jaw did drop a bit upon seeing pics of it on Mecum. Listed for the Las Vegas auction on October 7-9, it is one of the stars of the event and it looks simply fabulous.
Sporting California license plates, this Impala Coupe, with the correct BF Goodrich whitewall tires hugging the classic wheels, has a black body, contrasted by lots of shiny bits and pieces, on top of a red interior.
You won’t find any modern amenities here, because it was restored to factory specification, so the AM radio would have to make do for passing time, if looking out the window feels too mainstream. The car also has a heater, analogue gauges, glovebox and no center console, as the driver and front passenger are separated only by the thin gearshift lever, connected to the T10 four-speed transmission.
In turn, the latter is hooked up to the Ram Jet V8, boasting a rare Rochester fuel injection system. The engine, which pumps out 290 hp, was overhauled by Auto Power Machine of Oceanside, in sunny California, to the original condition, and the fuel injection was repaired, recalibrated and tested by Chuck Smith, of Valley Center.
We are by no means classic Impala experts, but this is what the ideal one should look in our opinion. But what say you?
