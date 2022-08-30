EVE Online’s Next Event Is All About Frigates

While Caldari’s special event is now in full swing in EVE Online, CCP announced yet another event that will debut in just a few days. Dedicated to those who love the PvP aspect of the game, Proving Grounds is an opportunity for capsuleers to prove not just their piloting skills, but also their knowledge when it comes to creating the correct setup for a 2v2 duel.
The 2v2 frigate frenzy event coming to the Abyssal Proving Grounds this week will run from September 2 to September 5, so you’ll have a limited time to place yourself high on the leaderboards and reap the rewards.
Keep in mind that you’ll be limited to just three frigate types for this event: Merlin, Kestrel, and Condor. These are some of the cheapest ships in the game, so there’s absolutely no reason not to jump into the fray even if you’re a new player. It’s always the fit that counts in EVE Online and not the hull, but don’t be disappointed if you’re blaster in the first few minutes of the fight, this is how you learn to build a better fit for your ship.
To make the fights even more interesting, CCP has also banned several modules from being added to the frigates participating in this special event: weapon disruptors, sensor dampeners, shield rechargers, shield power relays, shield flux coils, shield boost amplifiers, and core defense field purgers.
But wait, there’s more! Ships fitted with modules or rigs that typically offer bonuses to single specific damage resistances such as EM armor hardeners and medium kinetic shield reinforcers, will not be accepted in the Proving Grounds.
On the bright side, players will be allowed to put multispectrum energized membrane and Damage Control modules on their frigates since they provide bonuses to multiple resistance types instead of focusing on just one type.
Another requirement for all ships entering the event is a maximum of one local repair module fitter (shield or armor). Just like in the previous Proving Ground events, different arena effects will be in place. For this one in particular, CCP announced a +25% Hybrid turret damage and optimal range, along with +10% Kinetic missile damage.
