EVE Online’s First Collab Brings Doctor Who to the New Eden Star Cluster

It’s been less than a day since CCP ended the traditional Winter Nexus event, and the studio has taken EVE Online players by surprise with another announcement: Dr. Who is coming to the MMORPG!
The collaboration with the long-running sci-fi series will have EVE Online players fight against Doctor’s greatest enemy over the course of two weeks. I’m not sure how the crossover will fit into EVE Online’s lore, but CCP says that it will take place as an entirely original in-game event, called The Interstellar Convergence.
The crossover is set before Dr. Who’s 400-year-long conflict with the Daleks, also referred to as “The Last Great Time War.” We have no doubt that the crossover will be like no other event previously available in the game. I’m not sure what to expect from the event, especially since I’m not really a big Dr. Who fan, but CCP promises “a beguiling mystery, a trail of clues, multiple challenges, themed items, and even a vibrant new area of space.”
Judging by the language used in the announcement, it appears that the event will involve both exploration and combat sites. On the bright side, CCP promised more details about what’s coming to the New Eden star cluster beyond what’s been revealed until now.
“One thing you can be sure of is that The Interstellar Convergence will be one of the most distinct, engrossing events ever to take place in EVE Online, whether you are a die-hard fan of the Time Lord’s adventures, or entirely new to Doctor Who. What’s more, The Interstellar Convergence has been designed from the ground up to offer experienced EVE players plenty of fresh and captivating gameplay, while remaining welcoming to new pilots – including Doctor Who fans who are new to EVE Online.”
The EVE Online x Doctor Who event will kick off on January 13 and will run for over two weeks until February 1. Stick around for more details on EVE Online’s first collab with a big franchise.
