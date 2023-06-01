EV Owners, Rejoice: A New Era Begins at Electrify America

Switching to an all-electric car is a significant challenge for people who live in most urban areas. Not having a garage and an outlet to plug the car in overnight is bound to become a pain. Besides that, longer journeys with an EV become unfeasible if there is no proper charging infrastructure. This is where Electrify America jumps in and saves the day. The problem, however, is the reliability of the DC fast chargers. It might change now.

22 photos Photo: Electrify America on YouTube / The Kilowatts on Twitter / autoevolution edit