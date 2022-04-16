EV Owners Are Asking ICE Car Drivers These Eight Questions, Here's Why

Not even drivers can get along nowadays. It seems like everyone is looking to poke some fun at each other. The latest proof is this list. It consists of eight questions that electric vehicles (EV) owners are sharing between themselves and online friends solely to ridicule internal combustion engine car (ICE) drivers. Would you answer?
Something is happening right now in the U.S. and all over the world. More and more drivers discover that all-electric cars are cool and can be beneficial to use for business purposes or near city centers. Getting accustomed to charging is not a hassle anymore. Most EV owners help each other and are gladly sharing any knowledge they have with newcomers.
On the other hand, a lot of people still can’t afford proper electric cars like the Tesla Model 3 LR or the Ford Mustang Mach-E. We don’t even have to mention other manufacturers like Rivian, which has just raised prices for its R1T truck, or Lucid with its $78,900 price tag for the Air. There’s a gap here that hasn’t been yet filled by someone with an affordable car that can be used everywhere.
At the same time, a large proportion of Americans don’t live in cities, and they need their vehicles to be able to go long distances. Some businesses have the same transportation needs as well. This situation prompts them to keep using ICE cars or trucks because it’s simpler at the moment to just fill up with gas. Plus, some are deeply invested in fleet management. Changing it right now would require a hefty investment that simply doesn’t make sense in this economic climate, except for Hertz, of course.
But with the number of EV owners increasing almost daily, it seems like the opportunity to joke about those drivers that haven’t experienced a Model X Plaid or a GMC Hummer EV yet is simply too good to be missed.
The image shared on the popular forum Reddit showed a Facebook screenshot that keeps popping in almost any newsfeed right now. If you’ve seen it too, tell us what you think about it down below. Unfortunately, the moderators decided to delete the post because people were impolite.
Here are the questions:
Now, would you answer these questions that an EV owner might ask you?
- “I have heard that gasoline-powered cars can not refuel at home while you sleep. How often do you refill elsewhere? Will there be a solution for refueling at home?
- Which parts will I need service on and how often? The car salesman mentioned a box with gears in it. What is this? Will I receive a warning with an indicator when I need to change said gear?
- Can I accelerate and brake with one pedal as I do today with my electric car?
- Do I get fuel back when I slow down or drive downhill?
- The car I test drove seemed to have a delay from the time I pressed the accelerator until it began to accelerate. Is that normal in gas-powered cars or was this one malfunctioning?
- Is it true that gas is flammable? Should I empty the tank and store the gas somewhere else while the car is in the garage?
- Is there an automatic system to prevent gasoline from catching fire or exploding in an accident?
- I understand that the main ingredient in gasoline is oil. Is it true that the extraction and refining of oil cause environmental problems as well as conflict? Is there a solution for this?”
