EV Monster 1,900 HP Pininfarina Battista Hyper GT Makes Debut at Goodwood FoS

This week we're in for a treat! Before it gets to its owner later this year, the Pininfarina Battista hyper GT will attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed, making its debut at the event. This weekend will see the pure-electric 1,900 hp hypercar take center stage at Goodwood's Electric Avenue exhibition space.
The Goodwood Festival of Speed, which takes place this weekend from the 8th to the 11th of July, is set to introduce a new attraction for 2021 that will focus on the rapidly increasing field of EVs. The new space, called "Electric Avenue - The Road to 2030," will feature an extensive collection of EVs, including sedans, SUVs, sports cars, and hypercars.
Located at the heart of the event, Goodwood's Electric Avenue will welcome the Battista launch model for the first time. Visitors will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with a sophisticated pure-electric powertrain and the EV technology utilized in the hypercar.
Automobili Pininfarina's participation in the Goodwood Festival of Speed comes after a successful prototype testing program that saw the Battista go through Europe's most challenging test circuits. Faster than an F1 race car in its 0 -100 kph (0-62 mph) sub-two second sprint, the Battista will combine some extreme engineering with a zero-emissions package.
Gulping down electric juice from a 120 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the machine is powered by four electric motors (one electric motor for each wheel) for a combined output of 1,900 hp and 2,300 Nm torque on tap. On a single charge, the hypercar has a simulated WLTP range of over 500 km (310 miles).
Only 150 Battistas will be built, according to Automobili Pininfarina. The cars will be delivered to their owners later this year after Jardine Motors Group will confirm that it will be the exclusive London and southern UK retailer for the exclusive new model, assisting customers with customizing their vehicle in terms of interior and exterior finishes.
