EV Manufacturer Arrival Invests $11.5M in New Battery Module Assembly Plant in the U.S.

Founded in 2015, British-American EV manufacturer Arrival has a bold plan to replace all polluting cars with electric vehicles produced in local, rapidly scalable micro-factories. To serve that goal, the company now announces its plans to invest $11.5 million in a High Voltage Battery Module (HVBM) assembly plant in the U.S.
The HVBM plant will be located in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will be the third such facility of the manufacturer in the area. Its purpose is to produce the modules for the company’s Arrival Bus and Arrival Van, which will also be manufactured at nearby micro-factories.
Arrival boasts of assembling its proprietary battery modules that can be used in all its platforms, which allows customers to configure their battery requirements to suit their needs. According to Mike Ableson, Arrival Automotive CEO, assembling the battery modules in-house gives the company greater control over the functionality and cost of its products, while at the same time passing those cost savings on to the customers. Moreover, the new facility in Charlotte will create around 150 jobs.
This announcement comes just a few days after the EV manufacturer made public its agreement with Li-Cycle, a lithium-ion battery recycler in the U.S. The two plan to create a closed-loop EV battery supply chain both in the United States and Europe.
Arrival is now working on its all-electric delivery van, which it plans to make operable sometime next year. The van is modular, consisting of nine modules, including the battery pack (available from 44 kWh to 133 kWh). It features a foldable passenger jump seat and has a maximum payload of 4,354 lb (1,975 kg). There’s a 15.5” touchscreen interface in the cabin and the van comes with advanced systems including Blind Spot Monitoring, Traffic Sign Recognition, Emergency Braking, Lane-Keep Assist, to name just a few. Arrival is also considering adding automated driving functionality to all its vehicles.
Arrival boasts of assembling its proprietary battery modules that can be used in all its platforms, which allows customers to configure their battery requirements to suit their needs. According to Mike Ableson, Arrival Automotive CEO, assembling the battery modules in-house gives the company greater control over the functionality and cost of its products, while at the same time passing those cost savings on to the customers. Moreover, the new facility in Charlotte will create around 150 jobs.
This announcement comes just a few days after the EV manufacturer made public its agreement with Li-Cycle, a lithium-ion battery recycler in the U.S. The two plan to create a closed-loop EV battery supply chain both in the United States and Europe.
Arrival is now working on its all-electric delivery van, which it plans to make operable sometime next year. The van is modular, consisting of nine modules, including the battery pack (available from 44 kWh to 133 kWh). It features a foldable passenger jump seat and has a maximum payload of 4,354 lb (1,975 kg). There’s a 15.5” touchscreen interface in the cabin and the van comes with advanced systems including Blind Spot Monitoring, Traffic Sign Recognition, Emergency Braking, Lane-Keep Assist, to name just a few. Arrival is also considering adding automated driving functionality to all its vehicles.