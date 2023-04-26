EV Cannonball Record Attempt With the Lucid Air Flops, Can't Blame the Car

Owning a car heightens anyone's sense of freedom, but a couple of courageous people attempt to go even farther by covering great distances in as little time as possible. Since EVs are getting increasingly popular, doing a Cannonball Run with a luxurious Lucid Air sounds like the experience anyone might want to try at some point. However, be aware that establishing a new record might be problematic. Surprisingly, it doesn't have anything to do with the car.

17 photos Photo: Out of Spec Motoring on YouTube / autoevolution edit