EV Battery Tech Unveils Trilogy Line, Based on Daymak Spiritus Three-Wheeler

Extreme Vehicle Battery Tech announced the IoniX Pro Trilogy Vision Electric Vehicle (EV) line, which is being developed in partnership with Daymak, a Canadian LEV (light electric vehicle) manufacturer. The companies expect to have a completely functional prototype built by next year. 6 photos EV Battery Tech’s patented battery technology.



Combining the Canadian LEV maker’s powertrain with the battery technology and built-in system from EV Battery Tech that utilizes its proprietary blockchain technology will set the stage for what the companies describe as ”the fastest and most eco-friendly EVs on the market.”



Trilogy Vision is an everyday commuter that will be capable of reaching a top speed of 85 mph (137 kph). It’s a three-wheeler with two seats that features IoniX Pro AI-powered battery system. On a single charge, the vehicle can run on electric juice for up 185 miles (298 km). Trilogy Vision can be charged in less than an hour, and it’s good to go. The estimated price for this three-wheeler is $20K.



The other model, Trilogy Vision X, is an autonomous-enabled convertible that is able to go from 0 to 60 mph (0-100 kph) in just 1.8 seconds. It has an increased range of up to 300 miles (483 km). Tech-wise it will be equipped with 5G connectivity, as well as smart data capabilities. Like Trilogy Vision, the Vision X will also feature an Ionix Pro battery system and will be able to charge in under one hour. For this model, the price jumps to $150K, which is more than seven times the price listed for Vision X.



