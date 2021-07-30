Europe’s Audi Q4 e-tron Family Expanded With Long Range and AWD Models

With LFP Cells, BYD Han Catches Fire Two Days After Independent Crash Test

Subsequent to their market launch in April, the 2021 Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron lineup has gained two new models in Europe, where they are already on sale. The Q4 Sportback 40 e-tron is a long-range variant, and the Q4 45 e-tron quattro features electric all-wheel drive. 7 photos HP / 150 kW ). According to Audi, this grade has a total driving range of 490 km (305 miles) on the WLTP cycle.



Coming with enhanced traction to provide extra peace of mind to customers living on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean, the



The all-wheel drive version uses two electric motors, with a combined output of 265 PS (261 HP / 195 kW). This allows it to hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.9 seconds from a standstill, and an electronically limited top speed of 180 kph (112 mph).



Put together at the Zwickau factory in Germany since March this year, the Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron are the company’s smallest electric vehicles. They are built around the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, which is used by other zero-emission vehicles, such as the VW ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq iV.



The Q4 e-tron is offered in the 35, 40, 45, and 50 trim levels in Germany. Pricing starts at €41,900 ($49,746) for the entry-level, and goes up to at least €53,600 ($63,637) for the top-of-the-line model. The Sportback body style comes in the 35, 40, and 50 flavors, with prices ranging between €43,900 ($52,121) and €55,600 ($66,012), the official spec sheet reveals.

