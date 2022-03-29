autoevolution
European Rover Ready for Duty on Mars, Will Go Into Storage on Earth Instead

29 Mar 2022, 11:59 UTC
For the first time in the history of space exploration, a conflict between the East and the West here on Earth is affecting human exploits beyond our planet’s borders. Between tanks, rockets, Western sanctions, and Eastern retaliations, the plans several space agencies and companies had for the future are, for the time being, in shambles.
Following in the footsteps of Russia’s leaders, Roscosmos decided it’s time to burn the bridges that until now made it one of the pillars of the global space exploration efforts. That led to the cancellation of some planned missions, and the postponement of others.

The European Space Agency (ESA) is the hardest hit, having lost access to the Proton rocket that should have put its ExoMars mission on a path to Mars.

ExoMars is the name of the continent’s first mission meant to deliver a rover on the surface of the neighboring planet. The rover, called Rosalind Franklin, was meant to search for signs of life.

This week, ESA said the robot is technically ready for its mission. The drill is ready to reach 2 meters (6.5 meters) down, the deepest any rover has ever gone, and the onboard laboratory is ready to analyze what it finds.

The problem is, no rocket is available to launch it. What’s worse, it’s unlikely one will be found before the launch window closes, despite the agency’s fast-track study meant to find options for delivery.

Faced with the certainty the launch will come no sooner than 2023, ESA will place the ExoMars elements in storage at the Thales Alenia Space site in Italy.

“I hope that our Member States will decide that this is not the end of ExoMars, but rather a rebirth of the mission, perhaps serving as a trigger to develop more European autonomy,” said in a statement David Parker, Director of Human and Robotic Exploration at ESA.
