European Premium Carmakers Will Have a Serious EV Challenger Starting Later This Year

Genesis premium brand started on the wrong foot in Europe, and its sales were not as high as expected by the Korean carmaker, but things might go a different direction with the introduction of the GV60 crossover later this year.
Based on the same e-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) as the Hyundai Ioniq and the Kia EV6, the GV60 boasts a different design approach and features an enhanced cabin to spoil its occupants. After all, Genesis aims at customers fond of European car brands such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, and Volvo.
With its hatchback-crossover styling, the GV60 heralds the Korean premium brand for electrification, and its siblings served as an excellent test bench for it. After learning about Europeans' behavior regarding the way they use their EVs, Genesis is now confident that it can provide a premium car tailored to their needs and tastes.
Genesis set up a carefully crafted interior with attention to detail. There are no analog dials in the instrument cluster or anywhere in the dashboard, not even an analog clock with some fancy watchmaker's name. Even the climate control display is dynamic. A large, curved display sits atop the center stack. To emphasize the high-tech design, the carmaker installed, as an option, screens and cameras instead of rear-view mirrors, similar to those found in the Honda e and the Audi e-tron. Moreover, the car will boast an Bang&Olufsen audio system and a panoramic glass roof.
The GV60 will be available with a choice of three powertrains named Premium, Sport, and Sport Plus. For the base version, the carmaker installed a single 168 kW (225 hp) motor and is focused on the range. This one can run up to 321 miles (517 km) before running out of juice.
The Sport version comes with a dual-motor setup featuring a 160 kW + 74 kW (215 hp + 99 hp) drivetrain and all-wheel drive. The top-model is also made to impress the driver, not only the occupants, and comes with 160 kW + 160 kW (215 hp + 215 hp) motors and a boost function that will add 27 more ponies (20 kW) to each motor for ten seconds. This version also comes with a "drift" mode, because why not?
Prices for the GV60 in Europe were not announced yet.
