European 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Teased, Shows No Differences Over US Model

Whoever is tasked with managing the Mitsubishi brand within the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance isn't doing a good job. Revealed in February 2021 for the 2022 model year, the fourth-gen Outlander has finally been confirmed for Europe as a 2025 model coming late 2024.
The media website published a shadowy teaser of the newcomer – if you can even call it that – which shows eerily similar exterior styling traits to the North America-spec Outlander. As if describing this vehicle as new wasn't bad enough for Mitsubishi Motors Europe, the Mitsubishi Deutschland website features three pics of the American spec rather than the shadowy teaser.
October 1 is when the European crossover will debut in Madrid of all places. Because the EU puts carbon dioxide emissions above fuel consumption, the Outlander for Europe will come exclusively as a plug-in hybrid. Truth be told, the Outlander PHEV is the only Outlander with a mechanical connection to the previous generation due to its Mitsubishi-developed 4B12 engine.
There's also the 4B40 for China, but due to being a China-only affair, it doesn't really count. Over in the United States, the combustion-only Outlander comes with a Nissan-developed naturally aspirated I4 known as the PR25DD. Its name implies a displacement of approximately 2.5 liters. In this application, said engine develops 181 horsepower and 181 pound-feet (245 Nm).
Connected to a Nissan-sourced continuously variable transmission, the direct-injected mill nets 27 miles to the gallon in the combined test cycle, which is 8.7 liters per 100 kilometers. With all-wheel drive, that would be 26 to 25 mpg or 9.0 to 9.4 l/100 km. How does the plug-in hybrid fare?
Electric driving range is estimated at 38 miles (61 kilometers), which could turn into 50 (80) in the far more optimistic WLTP. For example, Hyundai's plug-in hybrid Tucson is rated at 33 miles (53 kilometers) by the EPA in the US of A versus 43 miles (69 kilometers) in the WLTP.
As opposed to the Tucson Plug-In Hybrid, the Outlander PHEV is a three-row affair. Be that as it may, overall length and wheelbase favor the two-row Tucson Plug-In Hybrid. Otherwise put, good luck finding people willing to be seated in the rearmost seats of the Outlander PHEV.
At press time, you can get a brand-new Outlander PHEV in the United States for a recommended $40,345 sans destination charge. It's easy to imagine a higher starting price for Europe due to value-added tax. Similar to the American sib, the European spec is expected with a combined 248 horsepower and 332 pound-feet (450 Nm).
With no electric assistance whatsoever, the rating is 26 miles per gallon. 420 miles (676 kilometers) of total range puts the all-wheel-drive Outlander PHEV ahead of the front-wheel-drive Outlander 2WD, which can squeeze out 392 miles (631 kilometers) from a full tank of dinosaur juice.
